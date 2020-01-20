All of Ramsey’s municipal wells have dropped into the range of the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommended health guidelines for manganese in drinking water.
The city began monthly testing for manganese in its wells after the Department of Health reported last year that two of Ramsey’s wells had elevated levels of the element, which can detrimentally affect the health of residents — particularly young children.
As of Nov. 14, 2019, tests showed every well was below the 100 parts per billion threshold for bottle-fed infants 1 year old or younger, according to city documents. The highest concentration was 42 ppb, and the lowest was zero, with the average being around 14 ppb.
MDH guidelines for children over the age of 1 or for households without bottle-fed infants is 300 ppb.
The city continues to use only wells with the lowest concentration of manganese, according to its website. While Ramsey’s wells tested above the threshold for Manganese before, the municipal water supply meets all Safe Drinking Water Act standards, according to the website.
Ramsey is working on solutions for the elevated levels of manganese. In the short term the city shifted to wells that are lowest in manganese concentration. Those wells happen to be high in iron, which is safe to consume but can discolor water, according to the city website. When wells with the lowest concentration of manganese cannot adequately supply the city’s water demand and higher concentration wells are needed, Ramsey is mixing water to help reduce manganese levels for residents.
For more information on the effects of manganese in drinking water as well as at-home solutions for mitigation, visit the Department of Health’s website by following this link: bit.Ly/2srglpS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.