The Ramsey City Council unanimously, 7-0, approved a bid from Magney Construction for $31,528,500 to build the city’s new water treatment facility.

The city received three bids ranging from $31.5 million to $37.62 million, City Engineer and Public Works Director Bruce Wesby said during the council’s March 28 meeting. The city engineer’s estimate for the project was $37 million. Magney Construction, based in Chanhassen, submitted the lowest responsible bid and city staff recommended approval.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.