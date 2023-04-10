The Ramsey City Council unanimously, 7-0, approved a bid from Magney Construction for $31,528,500 to build the city’s new water treatment facility.
The city received three bids ranging from $31.5 million to $37.62 million, City Engineer and Public Works Director Bruce Wesby said during the council’s March 28 meeting. The city engineer’s estimate for the project was $37 million. Magney Construction, based in Chanhassen, submitted the lowest responsible bid and city staff recommended approval.
Council Member Chris Riley was thrilled to see the bid come in significantly lower than the estimate.
“This is a joyous occasion because we were planning on spending almost $7 million more, so the bids are coming in very favorable compared to where we thought we were headed,” Riley said. “So I’m very happy about that.”
The need for a water treatment plant arose on April 2, 2019, when the Minnesota Department of Health reported that multiple Ramsey city wells contained more parts per billion of manganese than considered safe. In the spring of 2019 the city started using only its wells with the lowest concentrations of manganese.
Those wells contain the highest level of iron, and the city received concerns and complaints from residents about discolored water. The treatment facility also will remove iron from the water.
There is $33.5 million available from utility funds with approximately $8.9 million coming from the city sewer’s fund and $24.6 million coming from the water fund, Westby said.
“Those funds are immediately available,” he said, “and then the rest of the project’s costs are proposed to be funded using bonds.”
The city increased its sewer and water fees by 10% for fiscal year 2023 to fund the project. In addition to construction of the treatment facility, the city also is planning to replace its trunk water mains, estimated to cost about $10 million.
“We might have to raise (utility rates) up a little bit depending on how much we need to bond to complete the water treatment plant project, plus the trunk water main improvement project,” Westby said. “We also have a $20 million ask in from the legislative session this year asking for $20 million in bonds from the state. So depending on whether we get any of those, that would also dictate whether we need to actually bond for the project or not.”
Receiving state bonds also could reduce any future utility rate increases.
The city plans to issue a request for proposals for the water main project later this year, with bids expected back this fall.
Aaron Vollmer, water treatment plant project manager with Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, provided the council with project details.
The water treatment plant will be built on a 4.2-acre site with the plant taking up 18,600 square feet of space and 12,000 square feet for the clear well. The plant will be built north of the city’s public works facility.
“It has space for future expansion as Ramsey continues to grow,” Vollmer said. “The plant, as it’s designed right now, is capable of about 10 million gallons per day.”
There will be 2,500 square feet of administrative space that includes a control room, lab, meeting room and the bathroom.
One aspect that Vollmer wanted to address was the amount of “forever chemicals” in Ramsey’s water.
“There’s a lot of news out there about emerging contaminants and their water quality concerns,” Vollmer said. “… The EPA recently released revised maximum contaminant level recommendations for PFOAS and PFAS.”
PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The new limit is 4 parts per trillion, Vollmer said.
“Which are very, very low,” he said. “Working with the city we don’t expect that they have any wells that would be above that limit, but we are monitoring the wells to make sure that’s not a contaminant that we need to worry about.”
There is room at the proposed facility to expand to treat emerging contaminants if that becomes necessary in the future, Vollmer said.
Vollmer pointed out that while the plant will be able to treat iron and manganese, it will take 12-18 months after the plant becomes operational to filter out those substances.
“Ultimately, we have all the confidence in the world that this plant will remove all the iron and manganese out of the raw water before it goes into the distribution system,” Vollmer said, “but there is still iron and manganese in your distribution system that’s built up over time. We call that legacy manganese. That will slowly chip off; it will slowly chip out of your system, but that will take time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.