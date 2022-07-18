Lyric Arts has announced the “egg-cellent” cast of “Something Rotten!” The summer musical debuts July 15 and runs through Aug. 14.
The comedic new musical is the brain-child of John O’Farrell and brothers Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.
Set in beautiful, plague-ridden Elizabethan England, the story follows Nigel and Nick Bottom, two aspiring playwrights who can’t get out from under the shadow of “The Bard,” the hottest writer in England who answers to the name of Will.
“Something Rotten!” has received top reviews from audiences and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”
Back at the director’s table is Scott Ford, who directed the opening show of Lyric Arts’ 2022-23 season, “The 39 Steps!”
“(‘Something Rotten!) has a clever script, catchy tunes, funny actors, and a bit of tap dancing,” Ford said. “I love the relentless pacing of the comedy and the sheer quantity of jokes.
There is something for everyone in the humor of this show. There is a little highbrow, a little lowbrow and a ton of laughs right in that middle sweet spot that appeals to most people.”
The musical features the largest cast in the 2022-23 season lineup, with a total of 23 actors taking the stage.
The audience is invited back in time to beautiful, 1590, plague-ridden England. The Bottom Brothers are desperate to write a play to undermine the success of the Renaissance playwriting rock star, “The Bard!” When the brothers seek aid from the local soothsayer, they learn the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting — all at the same time. To take down their rival, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
“Something Rotten!” is the final show of the Lyric Arts season. Single tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838, or by going to lyricarts.org/tickets.
