To the editor:
As many residents know, the city of Ramsey occasionally has high levels of manganese in our municipal drinking water.
To the editor:
As many residents know, the city of Ramsey occasionally has high levels of manganese in our municipal drinking water.
In fact, it’s been reported as above the recommended safe levels for infants 12 times since July of 2020. Previous city councils decided it was best to build a centralized water treatment system for municipal water users – a wise investment in core infrastructure to protect our residents and better our community.
Recently though, this City Council has made the tough decision to pause that process due to inflated costs. Our estimates are coming back about 50% higher than what was originally planned. Although this isn’t nearly the same increases that we’ve seen from lumber or other commodities, it’s still equivalent to $15 million. Luckily, even with the increase, the project could be funded through our utility fees – not as part of our property taxes.
Last state legislative session, Rep. John Heinrich (who used to represent Ramsey) put forth HF 4732 asking for $10 million in bonding from the state for our project. Sadly, there was no companion bill from Sen. Jim Abeler (our former senator). Our legislators were unsuccessful in securing additional funding for clean drinking water here at home. Now, we need even more help.
Clean water is a necessity, period. And, adding a centralized filtration system is an enticing project for economic development, too. As an example, a brewery would have real trouble investing in Ramsey today because of our water chemistry. If a byproduct of safer drinking water includes an incentive for a brewery or distillery to make Ramsey its home, that’s even better.
As it is election season, regardless of the candidate or office sought, I’d encourage asking everyone what they’ll do to bring Ramsey safe water and how they’ll invest in our community infrastructure. We don’t need more politics or politicians – we need practical progress.
Matt Woestehoff
Ramsey
Editor’s Note: Woestehoff is a current City Council Member on the Ramsey City Council.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.