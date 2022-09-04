To the editor:
As a constituent in Andover and Executive Director of the largest association representing public safety professionals in Minnesota, I’m writing to support State Senator Jim Abeler.
His record of supporting proven solutions that focus on getting upstream to prevent young people and others from engaging in criminal activity is working to help tackle the tide of rising crime.
Throughout his legislative career, Abeler has prioritized smart investments in public safety and initiatives to create safer streets.
Just this year he supported a bipartisan comprehensive public safety bill that would have provided support for law enforcement recruitment and retention; toughened penalties for serious criminal activity; and increased transparency and accountability.
In 2021, he helped pass into law a public safety package that provided significant support for first responders through pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs. Furthermore, he supported expanding violent crime enforcement teams, which investigate serious crimes such as human trafficking and gang violence.
His record includes working to make sure victims get the justice they deserve. He supported increasing penalties for heinous crimes including increasing penalties for criminals who traffic children. He also stood with victims of sexual assault by amending Minnesota statute to close the “voluntary intoxication loophole,” giving survivors the full support of the criminal justice system.
Jim Abeler has also been one of the leaders at the Minnesota State Capitol in addressing mental health challenges and combating homelessness. He chief authored a bipartisan bill this session that became law to close the gap between the state’s mental health and criminal justice systems. He knows stopping crime isn’t just about catching criminals but is also about preventing crimes from happening in the first place.
Keeping our communities and streets safe is one of government’s core obligations, and I am grateful we have such a strong Senator advocating on our behalf. His bipartisan solutions-oriented approach to legislating is refreshing in today’s toxic partisan environment, and I believe is the right approach to making our communities safer.
Please support Jim Abeler for State Senate on Nov. 8.
Brian Peters
Executive Director,
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
Andover
