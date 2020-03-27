The emerald ash borer is destroying ash trees across the U.S., and has been identified in two trees in Ramsey.
Ramsey confirmed the trees with emerald ash borer in December 2019 and removed the trees in February, City Planner Chris Anderson said.
One tree was identified by a nearby property owner who brought it to the attention of the city after observing damage to the tree and the larval gallery, a distinctive S-shaped pattern, under the bark of the tree, Anderson said.
“It was pretty impressive that one of our residents was able to do that, because it was a pretty small area,” Anderson said.
Adult emerald ash borers begin to emerge around this time of year, mate and lay eggs in the crevasses in tree bark, Anderson said. The larvae chew under the bark and damage the vessels that carry water and nutrients throughout the tree.
“The larvae are kind of out of sight underneath the bark, and that’s what actually causes all the damage and ultimately the death of the tree,” Anderson said.
The larvae will spend winter inside the tree and emerge again in the spring to continue the cycle.
“The best early indication that is available right now is woodpecker activity on an ash tree,” Anderson said. “With ash being one of the last trees to leaf out in the spring, we’ve got a good opportunity now to see all throughout the canopy if there is any excessive woodpecker activity.”
Signs of woodpecker activity include cracks in the bark and blonding, which occurs when woodpeckers thin the outer layer of gray bark and reveal the white, inner bark, Anderson said.
In the summer the thinning or dying off of an ash tree’s canopy when compared to previous years can indicate the presence of emerald ash borer, though that can be a sign of other problems as well, Anderson said.
The city designed a management plan after the pest was confirmed in St. Paul. According to the plan, ash trees on public property will be removed and replaced if they are infected.
Ash trees in parks or boulevards will be removed and replaced, if the budget allows, according to the plan. Dead ash trees can be break easily and become dangerous.
“When ash die, they become very brittle and you can have a lot of branch failures in wind events and whatnot, so they can become a hazard,” Anderson said.
Ramsey will not be taking extra measures to remove ash trees before they are confirmed to be infected, as the city has relatively few ash trees and most of them are young.
Anderson encourages residents with ash trees on their properties to plant other species of trees on their land before they have to remove the ash tree.
“If you wait until after the tree is removed to get a new tree, it’s going to take that much longer to benefit from the shade and energy conservation and those types of things than if you get a tree planted now and give it time to grow before you potentially lose an ash tree,” Anderson said.
Residents may be able to protect their healthy ash trees using an injection-based insecticide. The preventative measure is usually applied every other year, for the remainder of the tree’s life, Anderson said.
Anderson previously recommended landowners hold off until the insect was confirmed closer to the city, because of the cost.
The city will not be using insecticide preventatives because the long-term cost is expected to exceed the cost of removal, according to the plan.
A tree inventory conducted in the mid-2000s suggested that Ramsey has fewer ash trees than most cities, which Anderson considers a positive. Ash had been used by cities to replace American elm trees dying from Dutch elm disease throughout the second half of the 20th century, Anderson said.
Emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle from Asia and has killed millions of trees throughout the eastern half of North America, according the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
In North America the beetle was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. In 2009 it was confirmed in St. Paul and reached the greater Duluth area by 2016, according to the DNR. Cities in Anoka County have over 50,000 ash trees according to DNR.
Anoka County is within the emerald ash borer quarantine area, and much of the southern half of the county is within the generally infested areas, according to the DNR.
Residents who suspect a tree may be infested with the bug should contact Anderson at 763-433-9817 or call Arrest the Pest at 888-545-6684 to arrange an inspection.
For more information and more resources visit the DNR’s website at tinyurl.com/qvlflko.
