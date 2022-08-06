The Ramsey City Council, on a 4-3 vote July 12, approved a Home Occupation permit for a box making and storing company at 6131 Green Valley Road Northwest that will be operated out of a larger detached accessory structure.
The council had tabled the issue after considering the request at its May 10 meeting to gather more information before making a decision.
The entire lot size is 7.2 acres with the adjacent parcel 2.82 acres The accessory structure is about 15,500 square feet.
Brian McCann, City Planner, said in a memo to City Council that staff completed an onsite inspection of the premises on April 13 where Hill gave a tour of the inside of the accessory structure used for the business. Most of the items were used for personal storage, with about 25% of the space devoted to warehousing operations for the business.
McCann explained in the memo that “a fire lane is required and must be constructed to Fire Department standards including a turn-around, “no parking fire lane” signs, proper width, and to weight standards. Remodeling of the building and site improvements must be constructed with building permits and in a reasonable timeframe.
“At the last meeting we talked about the building code issues that the fire department and the building department were concerned about,” McCann said. “Since then they have worked with the applicant, and the applicant’s architect and came up with an architectural code analysis that show it is feasible to do this home occupation request.”
J. Hill Container Company is a corrugated boxing business that makes and assembles cardboard partitions. The accessory structure is used for a majority of the business operations, including warehousing and manufacturing of products. Drivers are dispatched from the location for deliveries.
“This building was approved (through a conditional use permit) for an oversized taller accessory building for a riding arena several years ago,” McCann said.
This shows that a home occupation use could work as long as it complied with codes, McCann explained.
During the May 10 meeting when the council first considered the application, staff reported Hill’s business falls under the commercial building code, which means the requirements are more rigorous than general home occupation uses. This includes providing workers with restrooms and accessible sprinklers.
Council Member Matt Woestehoff asked if there was in history in the city of Ramsey where other home occupation permits have “required any architectural code analysis as well as the addition of things like a bathroom? That seems a little more commercial than traditional home occupations.”
McCann responded there he does not know of a request of a home occupation permit for an accessory building of a larger building.
“When they’re this large they would fall into that commercial building category rather than residential,” McCann said. “A lot of the smaller ones are residential-style garages.”
The Planning Commission recommended a partial approval of the application. It approved the warehousing portion, but not the manufacturing portion.
Council Member Chelsee Howell amended the proposed motion so that the resolution to approve both storage and production.
The mayor asked Company Owner Jeff Hill if only approving the warehouse portion of the project was acceptable or if that wouldn’t work.
“Anything is better than nothing, but we’d like to get it all under one roof because you’re transporting (going) back and forth back and forth,” Hill said. “It’s not going to be cheap by any means, but I’m willing to do it.”
Howell asked if they would be having this much of an in-depth discussion if it was not an oversized commercial style facility.
“If this were a much smaller building, we wouldn’t be at this point,” McCann said. “We would have been done this by now most likely.”
Howell noted she was taking that into consideration.
“To me the HOP kind of limits what he’s allowed to do in the larger facility, the fact that there’s a larger facility there makes him have to address certain issues … but we’re not allowing him to expand to what you could do in a commercial space,” Howell said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman asked Hill to explain his manufacturing operation.
Hill responded that manufacturing consists of a table saw and a radio arm saw.
“It’s basically like a smaller version of a cabinet shop,” Hill said. “Even the assembly of the cardboard, gluing boxes is considered the manufacturing part of it, but it’s not even using any equipment. It’s handwork.”
Woestehoff didn’t think the occupation quite fit with a home use.
“To be quite frank, I see the need, I see the purpose for it, (but) I don’t know that I can support it just because it makes me nervous to allow for a home occupation in a building that requires an architectural review that requires a handicap stall that requires a bathroom and things like that,” Woestehoff said.
He noted that while the business’ volume and staffing levels aren’t very high, it does take up a lot of space.
Council Member Chris Riley agreed that it wasn’t the right fit for a HOP use.
“A home occupancy permit, the way I think about it somebody who is working out of their basement or working out of their garage, and hoping to make a bigger business someday,” Riley said. “I feel like this business did outgrow your garage and you moved it to a much larger garage. I would love to see this business in an area that allows warehousing manufacturing, I think that would be a fabulous addition to Ramsey, but in a neighborhood, I feel like this is not fitting the nature of a HOP.” While Council Member Dan Specht saw the points made by his fellow councilors, he supported it because he found it did fit within the scope of home use.
“I can see both sides, it is a complex issue,” Specht said. “I see it was the building is already there, they’re not requesting to build this large building on existing property there. It has been approved in the past for different uses… so I see how it fits within our Home Occupancy Permit.”
The mayor added he couldn’t not support the HOP either.
“While I totally understand trying to keep it in your home facility would be great, I just feel it’s more of a commercial operation and it’s not designed in my mind for being in the neighborhood,” Kuzma said.
When the mayor was outvoted on the issue, he wished Hill luck on his business endeavor.
