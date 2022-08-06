The Ramsey City Council, on a 4-3 vote July 12, approved a Home Occupation permit for a box making and storing company at 6131 Green Valley Road Northwest that will be operated out of a larger detached accessory structure.

The council had tabled the issue after considering the request at its May 10 meeting to gather more information before making a decision.

