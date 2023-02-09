Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) have introduced the Caregiver Stabilization Act (SF 7) that, if passed, would increase wages and strengthen the long-term and disability care industry.

“Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are struggling to live their lives with the dignity they deserve because they cannot get the daily care they need and some have even died,” Hoffman said in a Jan. 20 senate press release. “Without this care, these Minnesotans are often unable to work, unable to get the medical care they need, and for some, are put into life-threatening situations. It’s a crisis that we must address and address as soon as possible.”

