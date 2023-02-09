Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) have introduced the Caregiver Stabilization Act (SF 7) that, if passed, would increase wages and strengthen the long-term and disability care industry.
“Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are struggling to live their lives with the dignity they deserve because they cannot get the daily care they need and some have even died,” Hoffman said in a Jan. 20 senate press release. “Without this care, these Minnesotans are often unable to work, unable to get the medical care they need, and for some, are put into life-threatening situations. It’s a crisis that we must address and address as soon as possible.”
The Caregiver Stabilization Act focuses on stabilizing Minnesota’s struggling long-term care industry affecting senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the release state This bill significantly invests resources to raise caregiver reimbursement rates in all sectors, including nursing homes and group homes. The goal of the legislation is to prevent many facilities from closing and ensure individuals have access to essential caregiver services.
“Minnesota’s long-term care industry continues to be overwhelmed by a significant lack of staff and faces a dire emergency situation,” Abeler said. “It is critical to ensure that our senior citizens and Minnesotans with disabilities have access to high-quality caregivers. This is truly a people-focused issue, not a political issue. I am grateful to continue addressing this crisis in a strong bipartisan manner.”
