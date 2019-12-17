A local salon is in the early stages of moving to a new location in Ramsey.
Gigi’s Salon is expected to move in the COR in after the City Council approved a purchase agreement Nov. 26.
The business will pay around $261,360 to purchase approximately 1 1/2 acres from the city, pending the receipt of a plat and site plan before final sale.
The final price may vary as the total square footage purchased will depend on the final site plan. The agreed rate is $4 per square foot.
“This is a current Ramsey business and I love seeing them expand and buy land in addition in the COR,” Council Member Chris Riley said.
The proposal includes a minimum 5,000-square-foot building that will be located at the corner of Zeolite Street and Sunwood Drive.
Gigi’s Salon is moving for more space. The salon is expecting to break ground at the new location in 2021.
