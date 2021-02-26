Feature
PACT boys basketball senior Jordan Stone, who became just the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 points earlier this season. A unanimous First Team All-MCAA selection a year ago, Stone holds PACT records for scoring in a game (44), three-point percentage in a game, blocked shots in a game and defensive rebounds in a season, and will finish near the top of several other categories despite a shortened senior season.
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball at a very young age. I grew up with two older brothers and they got me into basketball at 6 years old.”
Best part of team
“The thing that I like the most about this team is that I get to play with some of my closest friends that I have grown up with through the years. The relationships I have on this team is definitely something to be thankful for.”
Top high school basketball memories
“One of my favorite memories I have playing high school basketball is playing at the Target Center. It was a great experience to be in that facility and play on that court.”
Enjoy most about sport and position
“I enjoy all aspects of the game. I would say I am a versatile player who can play all positions. I think the fact that I can run the point on offense and guard the opposing team’s center on defense makes my playstyle unique and is what I enjoy the most about basketball.”
Something people might not realize about sport
“Something that people might not know about the game of basketball is how fast pace it can be. Watching on the sideline and actually being in the game are two completely different things.”
Coach comment
“He is a very unique player in that he anchors us defensively protecting the rim and collecting rebounds, while also being one of our primary ball handlers and spending the majority of time on offense outside the arc,” PACT head coach Joel Hedberg said. “He could score more than he does, but his passion offensively is passing. His IQ and vision make him an excellent passer, which combined with his offensive skills make him difficult to cover. Aside from his stats, Jordan is one of our team leaders. His basketball IQ is very high and it’s fun as a coach being able to trust him to call plays and ask his input on defensive tactics. He also has a wonderful sense of humor and really enjoys the time he spends with his teammates.”
