Members of Minnesota’s Legislative Energy Commission got a firsthand look at Connexus Energy’s innovative solar-plus-battery storage site at Ramsey Renewable Station recently. Connexus Energy is one of the first utilities in the country to use batteries integrated with a solar array to align the energy delivery to when it is most valuable during the day.
Most solar energy is produced when there is lower demand and the price is lower. Connexus is using the batteries to store the solar energy and deliver it during system peaks, which typically occur as the sun is setting or has already set. Together, the Ramsey station and an Athens Township site, add 10 megawatts of renewable energy to Connexus’ energy mix, with 15 megawatts of battery storage.
Fully operational for almost a year now, the batteries are performing as expected.
