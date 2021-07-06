The fifth annual Elmcrest Art Fair will feature art for sale by local artists, free art classes, artist demonstrations, food trucks and more.
This free event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Elmcrest Park, 16303 Quicksilver St. NW, in Ramsey.
“It’s just a fun, interactive way to get out and support local artists or studios represented,” said Kayleigh Sonterre, a recreation specialist with the city of Ramsey.
The art fair, put on by the Rumriver Art Center and the city of Ramsey, will have free, 45-minute introductory art classes by Rumriver Art Center staff. The classes will be taught inside the Park Community Building at 11 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m.
There will also be professional artist demonstrations — including spray painting, wheel throwing and scarf dying — in the community building throughout the day.
Susan Cross from Wild Wind Studio will be demonstrating scarf dying at 12:15 p.m. and Matt Jorgensen of MJ Creations will do a spray painting demo at 2:45 p.m.
People like seeing what they’re doing,” Larry Weinberg of the Rumriver Art Center said.
Weinberg will be hosting a free drawing class at 11 a.m.
There will be 35 local artists selling their art at Elmcrest throughout the day.
“There’s going to be some great artists ... from jewelry to paintings to pottery,” Sonterre said. “There’s a lot of a variety.”
There are four young artists between 12 and 18 years old.
One of those young artists is Chloe Tegland, who is selling her art as part of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Weinberg said.
Artist David Estrada is bringing a 15-foot-tall sculpture of a dinosaur to the art fair.
Attendees can vote for their favorite artists for the People’s Choice Award, where the winning artist wins $200.
The art fair has food trucks and raffle drawings as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.