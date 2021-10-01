When it came to finding a topic for an Eagle Scout service project, Ramsey resident Ryan Kraemer didn’t need to look any further than his neighborhood.
His neighbor works at the Ramsey Fire Department, and he learned the department was looking to build a model attic for training purposes.
“I thought this would be fun to do,” Ryan, a freshman at Anoka High School, said.
He — along with firefighters, fellow Boy Scouts and other volunteers — spent Saturday, Sept. 25, building a training vessel out of wood for the fire department at Fire Station No. 1, 15050 Armstrong Blvd. NW, Ramsey.
Kraemer has been in the Scouts since kindergarten, when his parents, Joe and Jenny, encouraged him to join to learn leadership and other life skills.
“After that, I kind of just stuck with it,” Ryan said.
As for the structure Ryan and the volunteers were working on, he described it as resembling an obstacle course, but for real-life situations.
“It’s kind of like stuff that would be inside of a house,” he said.
The training course includes an attic for crawling through, an attic shoot, and wires to help firefighters practice dealing with entanglement, Capt. Mark Hager said. There are walls and tunnels to simulate what firefighters may encounter in homes.
The training simulations help build confidence and skills for the firefighters, Hager said.
“It’s good to just advance our training,” Hager said. “We don’t always get a house, right, to go do these kind of things, so this is pretty much representing what we could do in a house.”
The Scouts are invited back for when the department actually uses the mock attic so they can see their work in action.
Jenny said she and Joe are proud of their son for not only completing his service project, but for using that project to help the city they live in.
“It’s just a great opportunity for youth to ... collaborate with these firefighters and do something that is going to help our community,” Jenny said.
The fire department had the plans for the build, but it was up to Ryan to collect donations, wrangle up some volunteers and come up with instructions for everyone to easily follow.
“It’s a great learning process,” Jenny said. “It’s really cool to see these firemen working with these youth and guiding them and directing them on measuring and how to do this.”
Ryan was happy to help out the fire department with their training.
“I’ll know that I’ve helped other people, too,” Ryan said. “Other people’s lives might be saved because I built this.”
