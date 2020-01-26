A mixed-density residential development passed the first step to getting started in Ramsey Jan. 14.
In a 4-3 vote, with Council Members Nadine Heinrich, Jeff Menth and Chris Riley dissenting, the Ramsey City Council approved the first reading of a zoning amendment that would allow a new development with varying housing density to be built south of Alpine Drive just west of the Riverstone development.
The zoning amendment changes the location from an existing planned unit development. In its place would be medium- and low-density residential zoning. The proposed development is split between 61 villa-style homes on the eastern half and 35 single-family homes to the west.
Developer Zach Brown with BK Land Development said that the villas will be 55-60 feet wide lots with detached town houses. The buildings will be a single level and have an association to maintain external facilities.
Riley said he wanted to see more single-family homes and fewer villas in the development, and Menth agreed.
Villas are in demand and are a style of home favored by snow birds who can lock the door and leave, Brown said. Single-family homes, such as the ones north of Alpine Drive, aren’t being sold as fast, Brown said.
“Unfortunately the single-family stuff these days, the land prices and the development costs have just gotten so high, that the home prices have gotten so high it’s really tough to try and put more of those on,” Brown said.
He said more single-family homes would take a lot longer to sell and would be an eyesore and burden to Ramsey.
Deputy City Administrator Tim Gladhill pointed out that the properties north of Alpine Drive are larger plots than what is proposed in this development and aren’t directly comparable.
Brown also said the villa-style townhomes will be detached and will blend well with the single-family houses.
“You’re not going to know if it’s half single-family and half villa or all villa or all single-family from the outside driving on Alpine,” Brown said. It’s all going to blend. You’re not going to know the difference. The biggest difference is the density, getting more taxpayers, selling the product quicker and getting this product done quicker so you don’t have angry neighbors looking at a construction site for five years.”
Council Members Debra Musgrove and Dan Specht argued in favor of the development as presented. Musgrove said she would prefer to see villa-style homes approved in Ramsey over more apartment buildings.
“I definitely agree with member Musgrove where this might be a good alternative to an apartment complex,” Specht said. “Where it is a bit cheaper housing alternative for people, and I like the way it looks.”
While the council approved the first reading of the zoning amendment, this was only the first step in a broader process, according to Gladhill.
Additional steps are expected in the future including city staff considering revising the proposal based on council feedback, Gladhill said in an email.
No start date has been set, but BK Land Development wants the zoning approved by spring with a full review to follow, Gladhill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.