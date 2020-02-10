In a section stacked with competitive teams, PACT Charter came away with a return trip to state Feb. 8, finishing as the runner-up in jazz during the Section 2A Championships at Bloomington Kennedy.
“We went into sections with the goal of giving our strongest performances of the season, and the team definitely delivered! The girls brought an intensity and energy to the floor that was unmatched by any of their previous performances, and it made the routines so much fun to watch,” PACT head coach Kelsey Field said.
The Pantherettes finished close behind jazz champion Holy Family Catholic and just ahead of third-place Cannon Falls, with the trio all advancing to state.
At the forefront of PACT’s routine is a strong senior core, one that set the tone in the pressure-packed meet.
“Our motto this year is ‘Never Settle,’ and we have brought that mindset with us into every practice and aspect of our season,” Field said. “Our varsity jazz athletes know what it takes to be a state-level dancer, and they are constantly raising the bar for themselves. Specifically, we have five incredible seniors this year – Clare Novak, Josie Breitzmann, Mia-Rose Peters, Claire Strobush and Claudia Mann – who have been dancing together for years and really have a special chemistry on the floor.
“Having a strong team culture is definitely key. Rookies coming in learn quickly what it means to be a Pantherette: dedication, accountability and lots of hard work. Veteran dancers model those expectations really well. Understanding the ‘why’ to everything we do gets the team excited about the process and not just the end goals.”
The section was one of the most wide-open in the state, with a close race in kick as well. PACT just missed advancing in both events, finishing fourth in kick.
PACT’s journey back to the state floor was rooted in resiliency it demonstrated throughout the winter, making for a hard-earned, and satisfying, section celebration.
“This year, making it to state felt different than other years, but in a good way! We had to work around a lot more setbacks this season than we have before, and there was a lot of uncertainty going into sections about what would happen,” Field said. “Hearing our name called for second in jazz was a surreal moment. We almost couldn’t believe it, and it still hasn’t completely set in that we’re returning to the state floor! We know this accomplishment is never just handed out and that we have to fight for it every year. As a coach, I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this team for pulling through those tough times and reaching our ultimate goal.”
PACT will compete in the Class A State Championships Feb. 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
