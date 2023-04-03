A contract was unanimously awarded by the Anoka County Board March 14 for construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Armstrong Boulevard and Alpine Drive in Ramsey.

North Pine Aggregate, Inc. submitted the lowest of six bids in the amount of $1.994 million, which was just under the engineer’s estimate of $2 million.

