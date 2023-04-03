A contract was unanimously awarded by the Anoka County Board March 14 for construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Armstrong Boulevard and Alpine Drive in Ramsey.
North Pine Aggregate, Inc. submitted the lowest of six bids in the amount of $1.994 million, which was just under the engineer’s estimate of $2 million.
Joe MacPherson, county transportation officer said that Armstrong Boulevard, a county state aid highway, is currently a through street at the intersection with stop signs for Alpine Drive, while both have single lanes of traffic.
But there are high vehicle flows at the intersection during morning and afternoon peak traffic times, presenting safety issues, especially with Alpine Drive’s “skewed,” angled approaches to the intersection and a vertical curve and crest on Armstrong, MacPherson said.
“There have been a lot of accidents and concerns from residents about very fast traffic,” he said.
A roundabout was determined to be a better fit for safety and traffic flow at the intersection rather than a signal.
“A traffic signal does not help with speed concerns,” MacPherson said.
As part of the project, improvements will be made to the current trail connections on Arm-strong and Alpine as well as pedestrian upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and storm drain work.
County Board Chairman Matt Look said that this is a dangerous intersection because of the sight lines and a roundabout will be a great improvement.
“There has been a lot of public input and residents are reasonably happy with what we have come up with,” Look said.
Most of the project cost is funded by a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant, $1.35 million, with the balance shared by the county and city, MacPherson said.
While the low bid came in below the estimate, the county had adjusted estimated unit prices higher based on inflation.
“Inflation has been a killer and we are still seeing materials shortages and delays,” MacPherson said.
Construction will begin in the spring or early summer with completion in the fall, he said.
