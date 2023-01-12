The Ramsey City Council voted 4-3 to approve its 2023 property tax levy on Dec. 12 following a Truth in Taxation public hearing where five residents spoke with concerns about the tax increase in the face of high inflation and increasing property values.
The council also voted 4-3 to adopt the general fund budget, and the council voted 7-0 to adopt the 2023 economic development authority budget.
The citywide tax levy totaling approximately $18.235 million is 19.08% higher than the 2022 amount of about $15.313 million. The 2023 Economic Development Authority levy was set at $82,610, a $7,250 increase from 2022. The EDA levy was approved by the EDA board on Aug. 11.
Resident response
Ramsey resident Kristin Flugel said that while she appreciates what the city funds, inflation is really high and her property gained $125,000, already causing her to pay more in taxes.
“Our property taxes went up over $1,000 dollars this year,” Flugel said. “This is just a really difficult time for the city to be making these huge tax increases when we are dealing with high inflation and everything else.”
Resident Bill Wright said he and his wife moved to Ramsey when they retired 22 years ago, and their income has not changed since. He noted that his property taxes are projected to increase by $1,076 or 22.1%.
“There are many Ramsey residents here who are on a fixed income, like us, who would like to stay in Ramsey,” Wright said. “I love the place, … but over time we’ll be forced out by taxes that we cannot afford. Yes, the value of our home has gone up significantly; that however, for retired residents, like ourselves, does no good.”
He noted that it will only help if they make the decision to sell and downsize, which they didn’t want to do.
Ramsey resident Rick Farrell said his home’s value went up by 29% this year, and the city’s portion of his taxes went up 30.6%. Last year they increased by 15%.
“I’m just kind of here to ask what are we thinking about for next year, are we looking for another big increase?” Farrell said. “… We can’t keep getting these huge tax increases.”
Farrel also asked the council if the city has a lobbying effort to get funds from the state’s $17 billion surplus.
Council Member Ryan Heineman responded that Ramsey is lobbying the state for a share of the budget surplus.
Budget details
To begin the truth and taxation hearing, Finance Director Diana Lund gave an overview of the proposed budget.
The city’s total general fund budget for 2023 is set at about $17.06 million and is an increase of 17.68% from the 2022 adopted budget. The 2023 estimated tax capacity rate is 40.535%; the 2022 rate was 42.238%. The 2023 levy decreased by $57,065 from when the City Council adopted the preliminary levy on Sept. 27.
The levy is composed of four components: the general fund levy, Economic Development Authority levy, pavement management levy and debt services levy.
Under debt services, $1.08 million was added to street reconstruction debt.
“This is in relation to a $12 million road improvement bond that was just issued in November,” Lund said. “This will be used strictly for street reconstruction and overlays.”
Looking at a summary of the 2023 levy, 18% of it is related to road improvements.
“The City Council wants to get the streets improved; that is why there is a major increase on the levy to roads,” Lund said.
During the hearing, Heineman requested a brief overview of why a large portion of Ramsey streets need repair.
Ramsey City Engineer and interim Public Works Director Bruce Westby responded that from about 1975 to 1985 approximately 45% of the city’s streets were constructed.
“Those roads were constructed, not to today’s standards, but to older standards, so they … weren’t as robust or strong as today’s pavement section is,” Westby said.
Roads today are designed to last about 60 years, with ongoing maintenance.
“We are now reaching that point where if we don’t do anything with these roads, they’re all going to need reconstruction all roughly within the same period of time,” Westby said.
Council response
Many of the council members echoed the residents’ concerns about the large tax increase. While it was a split vote on the tax levy and general budget, all council members acknowledged the need for the road repairs.
Council Member Debra Musgrove also responded to the questions about future budget increases, noting that this year roads are driving the large increase.
“Next year, we have to find a way to make things more manageable,” Musgrove said.
Council Member Chris Riley also responded to the residents’ concerns, stating that he saw the budget as a two-part increase: one is the bonding for fixing the roads.
“Then there’s the 12% increase, kind of the cost of doing business — or our city government,” Riley said. “That’s up for debate. I think that’s too high.”
Council Member Matt Woestehoff explained as the city grows, the tax burden will decrease.
“I think that’s an important thing to remember when it comes to property taxes and the overall value,” Woestehoff said. “One of the many, many numbers that we saw was the tax capacity calculation. That number actually went down because of the increased value that Ramsey properties as a whole has.”
When land gets developed, the overall burden to an individual taxpayer does decrease.
“Because of roads and inflation, those are two very hard facts that we are living with for this particular year that made this budget fairly uncomfortable, but acceptable to the majority of this council,” Woestehoff said.
He noted that road maintenance will save on road repair in the future.
“I understand it’s a frustration for a lot of folks, like all of our taxes are going up as well,” Woestehoff said. “For me, it’s a hard one to swallow every time they go up. The last two years in particular have been tough, but these are the investments we kind of need to make.”
Heineman understood where the residents are coming from, as he moved to Ramsey in 2020 and his property value has increased by 32%.
“So I definitely feel that pain,” Heineman said. “We kind of hit a bubble ourselves where we had to make a decision: Are we going to kick the can down the road continually? Is it the right time to do it? I don’t know if it’s ever the right time.
“As somebody who ran (for election) on decreasing the amount of spending our city does, I will tell you that after getting in, I looked through the budgets and there’s not a lot of room to cut stuff,” he said. “So, I do think the staff has done a diligent job of raising it to where we need to, but I do think being held accountable by residents is important to cut as close to the bone as possible.”
Council Member Chelsee Howell, who voted against the budget and tax levy, said that she agreed with the residents who spoke, but does support the road repairs.
“We do need to fix the roads, and it’s just been neglected for too long,” Howell said. “I don’t support the other 12% of the budget being so high. I think we need to take a look at just running a tighter ship, and making creative adjustments. I think we can do better with that.”
Mayor Mark Kuzma spoke against approving the budget and tax levy.
“I am not happy with this large tax increase. … I don’t think any of us here thought that our property values were going to go up 26% this year, and it was up 20% last year,” Kuzma said.
Council Member Dan Specht, who voted in favor, said passing this budget wasn’t easy.
“It’s one of those hard decisions we have to make to give the residents of Ramsey the services and a safe community to be in,” Specht said. “I’m not happy with it, but it has to happen and I believe that’s what it is.”
The city of Ramsey budget is available on the city of Ramsey’s website at https://www.ci.ramsey.mn.us/212/Annual-Budget.
