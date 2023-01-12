The Ramsey City Council voted 4-3 to approve its 2023 property tax levy on Dec. 12 following a Truth in Taxation public hearing where five residents spoke with concerns about the tax increase in the face of high inflation and increasing property values.

The council also voted 4-3 to adopt the general fund budget, and the council voted 7-0 to adopt the 2023 economic development authority budget.

