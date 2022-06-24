The Ramsey City Council unanimously, 7-0, approved hiring Brian Hagen at its latest meeting June 14 as its city administrator. The approval also OK’d the terms of his contract.
Hagen was hired as the city’s deputy city administrator/community development director last fall. He has been filling in as full-time interim city administrator since Ulrich’s departure.
Ramsey conducted a nationwide recruitment for the position that started when former City Administrator Kurt Ulrich retired in April.
The city received 11 applications and 10 candidates were interviewed by a team of several people including Council members Chelsee Howell and Debra Musgrove, Planning Commission Chairman Randy Bauer - and four city of Ramsey staff members: Diana Lund, Grant Riemer, Bruce Westby and City Clerk Colleen Lasher, Lasher wrote in a memo to City Council. Five candidates were invited to a second interview.
Following second interviews, the council selected two finalists before offering the position to Hagen.
Hagen passed the city’s pre-employment testing that included updated reference checks and relied on previous pre-employment testing from when he was hired last fall as the Deputy City Administrator/Community Development Director.
City Attorney Frederick Knaack negotiated Hagen’s contract. The contract was reviewed by the City Council before presenting it for negotiation, and after Hagen reviewed it, the terms did not change.
“Not surprisingly, Mr. Hagen was very easy to work with, and so we came up with a contract that I think is very solid and hopefully that will be in good stead for a long time,” Knaack said. “As these things go this was about as straightforward as it could be because it was an internal hire. Most of the complicating things in a hire have to do with transferring somebody from the outside.”
Knaack received plenty of input from City Council members and he took their advice to heart.
“I think as a result of that we ended up with a better contract,” Knaack said. “In a certain sense this was almost a collective effort.”
Contract details
According to the terms of the contract, which the city posted on its website, Hagen will earn an annualsalary of $145,017 starting on June 15. He will also receive $400 per month for vehicle expenses due to job-related travel.
If the employer terminates the agreement while he is still able to perform the job duties within the next two years, Hagen would receive the amount of his last paycheck plus three months’ salary (about $36,200) and the city would continue to provide benefits for three months.
If that type of termination occurs more than two years after his hiring, he would receive sixth months’ salary and the city would continue to pay for six months’ worth of benefits.
“If, however, the termination because of malfeasance in office, gross misconduct, conviction of a felony, or conviction for an illegal act involving personal gain to employee, then employer shall have no obligation to pay the aforementioned termination benefits,” the contract states.
If Hagen were to resign voluntarily, the city would not pay for a severance package.
