Brookside Elementary encouraged kids and parents to get outside during the Winter Wonderland family fun night Jan. 24 in Ramsey.
Hosted by the Brookside Parent Teacher Organization, the evening was one of the PTO’s monthly events designed to engage students.
Principal Anissa Cravens estimated more than 300 residents turned out the event, which she called a great way for parents to meet their students’ peers.
Families gathered on the sidewalk around portable fire rings to roast s’mores and sip hot cocoa. Kids also played on the playground and tested snowshoes.
Inside the school, families could grab a bite to eat while kids crafted a large banner to hang in the hallway of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.