Some Ramsey residents are in mourning after one of two recently named turkeys was struck and killed Jan. 22.
Two turkeys, who entertained and frustrated residents near the intersection of Bunker Lake and St. Francis boulevards, had become the unofficial mascots of the area.
Recently residents voted online to bestow the birds with names. Together they were called Francis and Bunker Ramturkey.
“They just sometimes hang out in the road and they don’t move out of the way and it’s just kind of a joke with the Ramsey residents,” Michelle Skillman, the resident who conducted the online poll, said.
Skillman organized the naming on the “Ramsey MN Community” Facebook page. More than 300 people responded to the post or voted in the poll, she said.
Along with Francis and Bunker, other options that didn’t quite make the cut included: Jay and Walker, Bonnie and Clyde, Maverick and Goose, as well as Supper and Dinner.
The pair became infamous by blocking traffic in the road and hanging out around nearby businesses.
Unfortunately, one of the two appears to have been struck and killed by a car. Following the incident, several residents shared some of their favorite memories of the turkeys with ABC Newspapers.
Residents often spotted the pair at Dunn Brothers Coffee or the nearby Dollar Store. Once while out campaigning County Commissioner Matt Look had attempted to shoo them out of harm’s way, according to Michael Olson.
Kelly Opp remembered seeing them outside $5 Pizza, where they charged her van.
Michelle Powers and her sons Kaleb, 7, and Hudson, 5, entertained themselves by making up stories about the pair’s exploits, joking about them trying to get turkey sandwiches at Subway or wanting to go to school when they chased school buses.
Another resident shared a second-hand story about a police officer who was chased back to his squad after attempting to shoo the turkeys away from a woman’s car outside Subway.
Despite the sudden demise of one half of the Ramturkeys, the last surviving member still appears to be making rounds in the area.
