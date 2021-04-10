A team of quilters recently completed their work on a quilt honoring the Columbia Heights centennial that will be displayed later this month at the Columbia Heights Public Library.
Planning for the project started last August, and work on the quilt began the following month. The 78-by-90-inch quilt was completed in late March with a total of 200 hours of work put into it.
The project was designed and coordinated by Alison Marzolf, from Columbia Heights, who was approached by the Columbia Heights Centennial Committee. Marzolf recruited several sewers and quilters for the project, many of whom are members of the Columbia Heights Quilt League. In addition, the city put out a call for quilters and sewers.
The team of sewers on the quilt included Judy Allgood, Columbia Heights City Council Member Connie Buesgens, Karen DeMarco, Annette Fink, Lotus Hubbard, Rebecca Loader, Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, Alison Marzolf, Rachel Meyers, Renee Rewitzer, Michele Schuender and Amanda and Vickie Wendel. Quilters included Cail Carlson and Diane Hasse of After-All Longarm Quilting in Circle Pines, and technical assistance was provided by Brian Crawford.
“We all have different strengths and different techniques that we like to use,” Marzolf said.
Rachel Meyer, from Minneapolis, was one of the people approached by Marzolf for the project. Meyer and Marzolf both work at the Columbia Heights Public Library as pages and also know each other through the Columbia Heights Quilt League.
“In working on the project and the squares we were going to put on the quilt, I learned a lot more on the history of Columbia Heights,” Meyer said. “It was fun and interesting to learn about the community a bit more.”
The team got a majority of the historical information about the city of Columbia Heights from the book “Columbia Heights Bootstrap Town: A Social History” by Irene Parsons, the Columbia Heights Historical Society and the Columbia Heights Public Library.
Marzolf was the primary designer of the quilt, but she received input from the team, the Centennial Committee and Will Rottler, Columbia Heights’ communications and events specialist. The quilt contains historical-themed blocks in the center and contemporary blocks along the border. There’s also a block in the center that contains the city of Columbia Heights’ logo.
“We did a lot of talking about the project,” said Rebecca Loader, from Minneapolis, who is the former director of the Columbia Heights Public Library (1978-2012) and is a member of the Columbia Heights Quilt League. “When Alison came up with the concept with history being the center [of the quilt] and the contemporary blocks being on the outside, we did a lot of dialogue about what we wanted it to represent, but [Alison] really let us use our creativity on the symbols.”
A few of the quilt tiles honored the history of the town. One tile shows chickens and a blue ribbon because chicken raising used to be very popular in the town. Another tile depicts President Abraham Lincoln’s funeral car, which was purchased by Twin Cities real-estate magnate and businessman Thomas Lowry, who turned it into a streetcar. There was a tile featuring Mount Pleasant Cemetery, which was open 1901-1915, a tile to honor the Columbia Heights streetcar lines, and one tile has the cover of “Columbia Heights Bootstrap Town: A Social History,” to honor all of the historical information the team got from the book.
Marzolf said her favorite tiles were two historical tiles that have maple and oak because the trees were highly present in the higher elevations when the city was founded. In addition, she said she likes another block that contains willows and cattails, which were present in the lower elevations when the city was founded.
There are also tiles that honor the city today including a tiles for Columbia Heights Jamboree, Murzyn Hall, Taste of Columbia Heights, Wargo Court Park, Heights Theater, Columbia Heights Public Works, Columbia Heights PRIDE Festival and Columbia Heights’ sister city Lomianki, Poland, Marzolf said.
Meyer said her favorite block was the Columbia Heights Public Library block that has the outline of a brain over a star, which is being called the “Knowledge is Power” block. It was made by Renee Rewitzer, who used to work at the Columbia Heights Public Library. She now lives in Chimacum, Washington, and mailed her block to the team.
“We didn’t want the library block to represent just books, because there are so many other resources available at the library,” Meyer said.
The team only gathered a handful of times and mainly worked out of their homes on each of their assigned blocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really wish that we could’ve gotten more people involved and get people working together in a group,” Meyer said. “That was just not feasible due to COVID restrictions. Ideally we could’ve been in a room full of people sharing ideas and working on different blocks and things like that, and we just really wanted to get as much of a diverse vision of the community as possible.”
The quilt will be on display later this month at the Columbia Heights Public Library, located at 3939 Central Ave. NE. A packet with descriptions of each block is being made available at the display.
The quilt will be on display at the Columbia Heights Public Library until it permanently moves to the new Columbia Heights City Hall, where it will be on display starting in late 2022 when City Hall opens at 3989 Central Ave. NE.
“It feels like we’re adding some part of history to the city,” Meyer said. “That’s why it was so important to try and represent so many facets of what Columbia Heights was, is and is becoming.”
“This quilt is an eye-catcher, and I think it will stir people to think about where this community has come from,” Loader said.
