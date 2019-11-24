With little discussion the Oak Grove City Council approved purchasing an easement Nov. 13 to connect The Ponds neighborhood to the St. Francis sewer system.
For $5,000 the city is purchasing a temporary and permanent easement from the owner of Rum River Square Association of St. Francis because the connection is set to run across a lot located at 3040 Bridge St. NW. The easement was initially discussed in a closed-door meeting.
Connecting The Ponds neighborhood to St. Francis has been an ongoing issue since discussions began in 2018.
The issue arose from a unique wastewater facility. The Ponds neighborhood was served by a vertical-flow wetland, or constructed wetland, facility built in 2003 by the original developer and upgraded in 2006. The development was purchased by the city of Oak Grove in 2010.
A few options were discussed during meetings in early 2018, but the decision ultimately came down to whether to connect to St. Francis or build a new package plant.
A public debate was sparked after some Ponds residents started attending council meetings asking to be connected to the St. Francis system.
Some council members argued against the connection, saying they were worried about St. Francis being able to set the water prices for The Ponds residents.
The residents who organized for the connection argued against a packaging plant to treat the wastewater largely due to the associated maintenance costs.
Because the neighborhood operates under an enterprise fund, only money collected from the roughly 200 households in The Ponds would go to maintaining facilities.
In late July Oak Grove accepted a $118,304.12 bid from Douglas-Kerr Underground to construct a connection to the St. Francis system.
The council approved a loan from another Oak Grove neighborhood Oct. 14 to help pay for the decommissioning of The Pond’s wastewater system.
The Lake George sewer fund provided a $301,000 loan to The Ponds to pay for replacing the current system. The loan included enough money to pay to remove the vertical wetland, extend lines to a sewer trunk and provide $65,000 to The Ponds for operating costs. The loan will be repaid over 10 years at 1.5% interest, according to city documents.
A breakdown of the costs include a $100,000 connection fee paid to St. Francis, $100,000 for demolition and another $100,000 for contractual work outside the scope of the public works department.
Another $125,000 goes to extending the sewer line to St. Francis. Public works overtime and engineering costs come to $44,800.
The total estimated cost of the project is $469,800, which will come from the Lake George loan and the approximately $235,000 in The Ponds’ sewer fund.
The City Council approved a 6% increase in The Ponds wastewater utility rates Oct. 14. The neighborhood’s wastewater rate will increase to an estimated average bill of $68.14 based on average water use.
