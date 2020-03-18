A 43-year-old Minneapolis man died in a single-vehicle crash in Oak Grove.
On March 17 at 8:40 p.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Fire Department and Allina Ambulance responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Viking Boulevard NW.
Initial information suggests the driver was eastbound in a Toyota Scion on Viking Boulevard, and was swerving prior to drifting of the right shoulder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle ran up an embankment and was airborne before coming to a stop and being pinned by several trees, according the Sheriff’s Office.
The Oak Grove Fire Department secured the vehicle from rolling over to safely extricate the driver. Life saving efforts were attempted and a helicopter was ordered, however, the driver was pronounced dead prior to being transported, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigations continue by the Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
