Minneapolis Fire Capt. Scott Coffey was on scene at a 2010 house fire when a backdraft explosion blew fellow firefighter Jake LaFerriere across a room, leaving him with severe burns and ending his career.
Coffey never forgot the trauma of that day, but he also found inspiration in the way LaFerriere moved forward after his recovery and launched Firefighters for Healing, a nonprofit that supports burn victims and first responders.
Now Coffey, an Oak Grove resident, hopes to inspire others to support the organization’s mission.
This spring, Coffey will attempt to summit Mount Everest to raise money for Firefighters for Healing, and he hopes to hit his $10,000 fundraising goal by Thursday, March 25. All proceeds go to the charity.
“Mountain climbing is kind of my passion,” Coffey said. “I’ve gotten really into it the last five or six years. I’ve been traveling around the world climbing high mountains.”
He already supported the work of Firefighters for Healing, and he wanted to use his climbing trips to raise money for the charity by climbing the highest peak on every continent.
Last year he was scheduled to launch his fundraising efforts with a trip to Denali in Alaska (formerly Mount McKinley), the highest peak in North America, but the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, in January this year, he was climbing in Ecuador when the opportunity arose to join a trip to Everest. Very quickly, details began to fall into place.
On March 28 Coffey will leave for Nepal, but he won’t be able to climb the giant until sometime in mid-May if the weather cooperates.
“Getting to the mountain is really a big part of the journey,” Coffey said. “It’s like a two-week trek to get to the base camp, and that whole time you’re acclimating to higher and higher elevation as you go.”
Once at the base camp, Coffey will stay about a month.
“While you’re there, you climb up and down the Everest trail, ... each time going higher, to get acquainted with the terrain, the route and more acclimation the higher you go.”
Generally there’s a two- to three-week window in May when the weather tends to be good for an attempt at the summit, and Coffey hopes to make it to the top.
Already in shape for his Ecuador climbing trip, he has kept up his stamina by training several times a week.
“I put on a weight vest,” he said. “I’ve been outside all winter in the cold, and I go on these trails up and down hills for a couple hours with my dog.”
LaFerriere, founder and executive director of Firefighters for Healing, is grateful for Coffey’s fundraising efforts.
“I’m just really moved by what he’s doing,” said LaFerriere, who lives in Coon Rapids.
LaFerriere had the idea for Firefighters for Healing after meeting two young boys during his nearly six-week stay in a burn unit. They had been seriously burned when the 3-year-old found a lighter in a tent.
Until he met them, LaFerriere said he had struggled with the will to live after his injuries — not only because of the pain but also because being a firefighter had been his lifelong dream.
“They provided the silver lining I needed, … the hope and the perspective,” LaFerriere said.
For the last several years Firefighters for Healing has run a summer camp for children who have survived serious burns, and it maintains five apartments in Minneapolis that are available free of charge for families of burn patients undergoing treatment.
“Our mission is to provide support for burn survivors and firefighters and first responders in ways that caregivers and insurance companies are unable,” LaFerriere said. “We kind of fill in those gaps.”
This year the organization plans to break ground on a new transitional healing center at 500 Seventh St. S., Minneapolis, near the Hennepin County Medical Center. The 12 one-bedroom suites will give families of patients a safe, quiet place to recharge.
To start construction, Firefighters for Healing needed 25% of the $6 million cost. But the pandemic has made fundraising more challenging, so it has been trying to bridge the funding gap.
Coffey said he hopes to encourage everyone who can to support Firefighters for Healing and other charities.
“These times are really challenging for everybody, and these charities, now more than ever, need support from people that are willing and able to do it,” Coffey said. “I hope that people will see the passion they have and I have and the need for this specific charity — or any charity — and be willing to continue to help, even though it’s difficult.”
Coffey plans to write updates on his trip while he’s away. Follow him and donate to the cause at bodhi7summits.com. As of March 15 he had raised over $5,600 of his $10,000 goal.
Learn more about Firefighters for Healing at firefightersforhealing.org.
