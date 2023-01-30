High schools are no strangers to hanging their sporting championship achievements along the walls of their gyms, but what about theater championships? Anoka High School has a history of excellence in the Minnesota State High School League’s One Act Competition, having the second most appearances at the state tournament in MSHSL history. Current Anoka Theater Director Zac Mans is an Anoka alumnus and was present at two of those 21 appearances, and is now gearing up to take his cast to subsections on Jan. 28 and continue Anoka’s exceptional theater tradition.
“The MSHSL One Act competition, much like a sports season, is its own annual competition,” Mans said. “Students perform a one act play up to 35 minutes long, and they can be student or teacher directed.”
Anoka participates in Section 5AA, which has them competing against the likes of Coon Rapids, Rogers, and St. Michael-Albertville. The top three teams from each subsection competition will move onto sections, and of those six teams, one heads to state.
“It’s been a number of years since we reached state (in 2012), and we’ve had a good record in the past,” Mans said. “What’s important is to think about the moment we’re in, not the moment we could be in. We would love to go to state, but it’s more important to give the best show we can.”
This year’s show is “mixed up in sky” by Alexander Utz. The avant-garde play differs from many traditional scripts in that it contains no assigned parts or lines. The actors and director collaborate to decide who says which line, and ultimately how the story is told.
“It’s open to interpretation,” Mans said. “There are commonalities like living and dying, fear of the inevitable, it touches on all those pieces.”
The interpretation is where the coaching comes in. While it’s easy for a sports team to analyze offense and defense and adjust their tactics accordingly, planning for a theater competition takes on a different kind of strategy.
“Scoring looks at the educational value,” Mans said. “What are students or people seeing the show getting from it? Is it historical? Of course, they’re also judged on technical skills, movement, speech and dialogue. The performance has to be forward, in diction and movements. Connecting with the audience is the most important part. Making sure every moment is clear and defined is key — not just impactful but truly connected to one another.”
Connecting with the audience is only one facet of the performance, as the relatively small cast size of a one act lets the cast better connect with each other. ABC Newspapers sat down with the cast members-Rene Reeves, Malachi Hunter, Claire Lockwood and Keely Anderson-to hear about their experience.
“I’d argue I don’t feel like it’s all about the competition for all the people involved,” Lockwood said. “Obviously, it’s fun because I love seeing all the shows other schools do, and when I think of one acts the first things that come to mind are the bus rides, rehearsals, getting to know everyone and getting up at 5 a.m. to get here.”
Lockwood and Anderson are the veterans of the group, Hunter and Reeves having joined in the past year. Anderson also agreed that the friendships formed during the competition are some of the most memorable parts, whether the team makes state or not — but the longer they go in the tournament, the more time the group stays together.
“My freshman year there was a cast of nine girls, most of whom were older and I’d never met before, and I made some of my longest lasting, closest friendships from that show,” Anderson said. “I’m really excited to get to know more people and deepen those connections. Obviously, we hope to go further so we can keep doing it for longer, and working as a team will help us do that.”
In their time performing for the One Act Competition, each cast member was able to track a positive progression in their skills as actors, both through the coaching of Mans and through the experimentation that such an unorthodox play as “mixed up in sky” presents. Mans encouraged the cast to find their own perspectives within the text, leading to plenty of opportunities for creativity.
“When you want to be creative, your true creativity comes out in your emotions,” Reeves said. “When you’re in a musical everything is more planned out so you feel like you have to act a certain way.”
Both Hunter and Lockwood have the stage credits to back up their progression from the One Act Competition. Both students are active in school musicals, with both happy to take ensemble parts in the past to stay involved in theater and continue to participate onstage. Both, however, found themselves in unexpected lead roles after one turn through the One Act Competition.
“Last year’s musical was my first performance, so it being a newish thing I was expecting to get ensemble,” Hunter said. “First coming into it, you might think it’s cringey so you lean onto the side where you want less screen time. But I was cast as a main role and day after day of rehearsals grows that confidence and you become more comfortable.”
“Confidence is a huge part of it,” Lockwood agreed. “Two years ago I was in the ensemble in our musical, and then last year’s one act was a transformation period for me. I got cast in the competition act, and we made it to sections and then in the musical I got a huge role I was not expecting, so the directors got to see that I gained confidence in myself and got to see what I can do.”
As with everything concerning this One Act, there are multiple perspectives to the competition itself. Deepening friendships, celebrating personal achievements and growing one’s skills as an actor all come into play-and so does the payoff of an audience reaction.
“For me it’s more about seeing people’s faces,” Reeves said. “If I can see someone laugh or smile, it brings my confidence and my personal development up. A lot of the stuff I do is for my self-esteem, but also it’s to realize that acting and being in theater isn’t weird. I kind of see life as we act a lot. Not a lot of people’s true selves are always out there, so when you can tell that it kind of plays into when you’re acting. Acting is normal, and I love that.”
The public will get a chance to see Anoka’s competition one act on stage at Anoka High School on Feb. 1, during its own One Act Festival. Attendees will be able to see “mixed up in sky,” as well as several student-directed one act performances. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Anoka High School auditorium. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.