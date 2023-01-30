One act

Hunter, Anderson, Lockwood (standing) and Reeves (laying) rehearse their one act play that they will take to subsections.

 Ian Wreisner

High schools are no strangers to hanging their sporting championship achievements along the walls of their gyms, but what about theater championships? Anoka High School has a history of excellence in the Minnesota State High School League’s One Act Competition, having the second most appearances at the state tournament in MSHSL history. Current Anoka Theater Director Zac Mans is an Anoka alumnus and was present at two of those 21 appearances, and is now gearing up to take his cast to subsections on Jan. 28 and continue Anoka’s exceptional theater tradition.

“The MSHSL One Act competition, much like a sports season, is its own annual competition,” Mans said. “Students perform a one act play up to 35 minutes long, and they can be student or teacher directed.”

