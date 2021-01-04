Nowthen’s overall 2021 levy is 4.9% larger than its 2020 levy.
The City Council voted last month to approve a $1.6 million levy, identical to the preliminary levy previously adopted.
The rise of the 2021 levy is expected to increase the tax burden on a home valued at $365,000 by $20, putting the home’s city taxes at $870, according to city documents.
The general fund levy increased by $91,185 to almost $1.5 million. That’s an increase of approximately 6.6%. Debt service levies decreased by a total of approximately $13,600, according to city documents.
In total Nowthen expects about $2.1 million in revenue and almost $4.7 million in expenditures. A portion of those expenses are covered by $2.6 million in bond proceeds, according to city documents.
General fund expenditures are expected to increase by almost 13% with a total budget of approximately $1.9 million.
The largest change to general fund expenses is $132,300 in added expenses for the fire department. Additional increases include $67,400 for a new clerical position, $36,735 in printing and utility increases and $20,960 in maintenance costs.
