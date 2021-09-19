The 14th annual Nowthen Heritage Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Nowthen Memorial Park, near the corner of Nowthen and Viking boulevards.
The event runs 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and most activities are free. A pancake breakfast kicks off the day, which ends with a fireworks display at dusk, along with free popcorn and pop.
Here’s the schedule:
• 8:30-10:30 a.m., pancake breakfast (big tent).
• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Banjo Boys Variety Band (pavilion).
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., arts/craft and farmers market (grounds).
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit (grounds).
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., children’s activity center (grounds).
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nowthen seniors and historical displays (historic town hall).
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., ax throwing (softball field).
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., climbing wall.
• 11:30 a.m. to noon, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office K-9 meet and greet (grounds).
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., face painting.
• Noon to 3 p.m., Connexus Energy Hazard Hamlet.
• Noon to 4 p.m., business expo (big tent).
• 12:30-4 p.m., Tom Burnevik Music Show (center court).
• 1-1:30 p.m., pumpkin cupcake walk.
• 2-2:30 p.m. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office K-9 meet and greet.
• 2-2:45 p.m., Ascension Fitness personal defense.
• 3-3:30 p.m., pumpkin cupcake walk.
• 4-4:30 p.m., martial arts demo by Mark Larson (center court).
• 4:30-7:30 p.m., Baron of Bubble & Balloon Bending (grounds).
• 4:30-8 p.m., artisan band (pavilion).
• 5-7 p.m., pulled pork dinner (big tent).
Fireworks display is at dusk.
Learn more at nowthenheritagefestival.com.
