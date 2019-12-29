Nowthen’s city property tax levy is set to increase by 5.5% in 2020 to almost $1.6 million.
Under the new levy residential properties may see a 10-11% increase in city tax liability in 2020, according to the city.
The increase is driven by factors such as: a rise in residential property values, the increased the city levy, and the fact that Nowthen is paying more into the metrowide fiscal disparities pool and getting fewer dollars out of it, according to council documents.
For the average home valued at $356,000, the homeowner will pay about $860 in city taxes, an increase of $78 from last year, according to the city.
The market value of the average home in Nowthen increased by 7.7%, according to city documents.
The debt service levy is increasing by 33.6%, or $48,533, to a total of $192,900. The major driver of the debt levy increase is $65,400 in general obligation improvement debt from 2019, according to city documents.
Nowthen approved a balanced budget with expenditures and revenue both budgeted at almost $1.7 million.
Revenue is increasing by 2% or $32,881. The majority of the revenue comes from the tax levy, with charges for services making up the next largest portion at $100,195.
Operating expenditures increased 10%, or $137,000. They are driven by increases in contracts for building inspections, planning maintenance and legal departments, according to council documents.
Salaries and benefits will increase by around 4%, or $15,000. The Sheriff’s Office contract for police protection increases 5.4%, or $13,000.
