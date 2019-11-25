Steve Thompson remembers little about the Aug. 17 inferno that took his auto repair business and even less from the moment he went into the first of many surgeries for second- and third-degree burns.
When he was finally pulled out of a medically induced coma several weeks later, the healing process was well underway with months and possibly years to go.
While surveying the damage in the Hennepin County Medical Center’s burn unit, he found his wife, family, customers and community holding him up.
“You don’t realize how many lives you have touched,” he said from his Nowthen home, to which he recently returned.
He’s got monstrous a stack of get-well cards, posters and gifts. There was a GoFundMe page started that served as a sounding board for well-wishes and monetary donations. A CaringBridge webpage has kept the concerned community abreast of his slow but steady progress and also the sense of humor he and his family members have kept through it all.
The doctors and nurses, he and his wife Sandy said, were phenomenal, and received the Thompsons’ sense of humor well and have even given it back to him. When he asked at one point about when he could go home, they said once he could flip the bird he’d be about ready. As he worked toward this momentous occasion, he rolled it out when his mother, Lois, was visiting.
Steve hasn’t decided yet, but the fire that decimated Steve’s Auto Repair at 18861 Baugh St. in Nowthen, might bring an early end to his days as a shop owner and its chief mechanic.
“When I got home, I did not look across the way,” he said. “It was a week later before I finally got to a point where I could handle it without getting too emotional.”
Born in 1957, Steve grew up on a 200-acre farm in Nowthen with corn fields and hay, beef cattle and hogs, just 3 miles north of his and Sandy’s current Nowthen address.
Steve got his first job off the farm at Greenberg’s Implement in Nowthen, a longtime cornerstone of the farm community. He was taught how to work on machinery and do general maintenance.
“I always did enjoy working on stuff,” he recalls.
By the time he graduated from Elk River, he was pointed toward a career as a diesel mechanic, and he started at Hennepin Tech that first fall after graduation.
Steve completed a two-year course designed to produce diesel mechanics, and while completing it joined the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (now known as SkillsUSA). It served students who were preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
After graduating with a certificate in the diesel mechanic trade, he interviewed for a couple of jobs as a mechanic, but the drive from the Elk River area where he lived kept him closer to home.
He first landed at McCulloch Sales and Service, “just a little north of Nowthen,” where he worked on hot rods and motorcycles — customers’ and his own.
“Kids playing with hot rods will break stuff,” Steve said, adding the ability to buy things at cost made playtime a more reasonable financial risk.
After a few years of fixing stuff there, he landed at Lefebvre’s Trucking in Elk River where he would service diesel trucks and drive them until 1982. That’s when he started working at Steve’s Repair off Highway 47 and Viking Boulevard. Steve Gust was the owner of that shop, and the two of them became like brothers. Both were repairmen, and Steve Gust also took care of the business side of things while giving Steve Thompson free rein to develop into the auto mechanic he became.
But when Gust sold out in 1997 to move north, Steve Thompson decided it was time to go it alone rather than stay somewhere that in his estimation would never be the same.
“There were no hard feelings between us,” Steve Thompson said. “We would still bounce things off one another for years to come.”
Gust also mentored Thompson as he cut his teeth as new owner of an auto repair business he started. Thompson developed a philosophy over the years that goes like this: “I know a little about a lot. I know a lot about a few things. But I don’t know everything about anything.”
When he gets stumped, he says as much.
“A smart man knows to say, ‘I can’t,’” he said. “I’ve always tried to be up front with people. That way they don’t end up disappointed.”
Aside from the business that moved with him from Steve Gust’s shop, all of his business has been generated by word of mouth.
He knew not being right on the highway didn’t give access to new customers like other shops profit from. That didn’t bother him, though.
“I enjoyed my customers,” Steve Thompson said. “If you’re willing to talk to them, you can really get to know them. I did that (customer relations work).
“It paid dividends as they came back as repeat customers, and they sent new customers my way. It all tends to come around.”
Halfway through his 63rd year of life, Steve Thompson isn’t sure he’ll be able to continue after he’s recovered.
“I’m still debating,” he said. “I enjoyed what I was doing, but I was slowing down. I had thought of slowing down (by working fewer hours or days). I might take time to smell the roses for a bit.”
He missed his and his wife’s 34th anniversary while he was in a coma. It was lights out for him after he was wheeled into the emergency room. It was three weeks before they woke him.
A lot of healing had occurred, and Thompson’s positive outlook tempers what pain still exists.
He suffered burns to his chest, face, back, neck, scalp and right foot, and his hands and arms. He also suffered a head injury, likely from something striking it. Whatever happened to his head, it left an open wound from which his skull can be seen. It still requires bandaging every night and morning. The injuries produce a dull, constant headache.
Thompson has few memories of the fire, but he does remember his clothing catching fire and him panicking, thinking he could retrieve vehicles from the burning building. He immediately went into shock and didn’t feel pain.
“I didn’t realize (how badly I was hurt),” he said.
He was taken to HCMC immediately and had surgery Aug. 19 to clean burned skin. One of the next steps was skin grafting for his hands. Skin was removed from his legs and donors to help with grafting.
The healing and physical therapy will continue for well over a year and possibly two. Movement of his hands is expected to improve.
Sandy has been there for Steve, much like Steve was there for her when she had a torn rotator cuff.
“What goes around, comes around,” Steve said.
While the scale of Steve’s injuries are considerably more profound, the couple takes it in similar stride now that he is home and on the mend. She said the hardest part for her was dealing with the initial shock and uncertainty.
“There have been a lot of prayers,” she said. “We have been very blessed. I can’t tell you how many prayers have gone out for this man.”
Steve said the outpouring of concern, love, prayers and well-wishes has been incredible.
“It has come from people I don’t even know,” he said. “The majority of them I do, but the concern by humanity has been something else.”
