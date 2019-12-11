With a grant from a Fridley church, a local nonprofit plans to build a house to assist single mothers while they attend school or job training.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 61 Mississippi St. NE, donated $50,000 in November to Mom’s Haven of Hope, a nonprofit to help single mothers, to purchase a lot across the street from the church.
The lot will eventually contain a single-family home that will house up to four mothers, each with a child. Including a house manager and potentially a manager’s spouse, the home could house up to 10 people at a time.
“Our goal is for them to have a safe, stable place for themselves and their child,” Mom’s Haven of Hope Executive Director Pam Powell said.
Rent prices have yet to be established, but Powell said it will be affordable for single mothers.
“This is reality; you will have to pay rent someday,” Powell said. “But we want to make that very affordable while they’re there.”
She expects rent prices to cost about half the average price of a one-bedroom apartment.
The home is meant to be transitional housing, so residents can stay for one to two years, depending on their needs.
As a requirement for living in the home, women must be going to school or getting job training, working and following guidelines for healthy living, Powell said.
Currently Mom’s Haven of Home doesn’t have housing available to single mothers, but the nonprofit provides opportunities for learning life skills, growing spiritually and gaining independence, Powell said.
Redeemer’s gift to Mom’s Haven of Hope is a substantial help in this project, Powell said.
“It’s been a jump start in making this dream that we’ve had for 10 years a reality,” she said. “That has helped us refine where we are going to build.”
Mom’s Haven of Hope’s ministry originally began at Redeemer Church, Pastor John Niewald said.
The lot across the street had been empty for years, and the church was already looking for something to fill it, he said.
The nonprofit needing a lot for a home was what Niewald called “one of those God moments.”
“One thing led to another, and we got the congregation to not only hear about it, but get excited about it,” Niewald said. “So then we took a vote. It was unanimous: Let’s help them out and help them get established.”
Niewald said the donation was a means of providing for the spiritual and physical needs of single moms.
Matching people from the congregation who want to help others and people who are in need of help “makes living out the gospel of Jesus so fun,” Niewald said.
“It was a win-win,” he said. “It was really fun to be a part of.”
On top of being right across from church, the lot is nearby bus and train lines, so those staying in the home are able to more easily get to school or work, Powell said.
Now the nonprofit is working to raise more funds to build the home.
Ideally, Mom’s Haven of Hope will secure funding to build a home so the organization won’t need to take out a mortgage, Powell said.
“It would be awesome if we could start (building) next year,” Powell said, but it’s more likely that construction won’t begin for two years.
In the meantime, Powell said Mom’s Haven of Hope will continue supplying space for child care, sponsoring single-mother retreats and offering mentorship. These programs and more are part of the nonprofit’s goal to help single mothers not feel isolated in their communities.
“We just want them to feel like they’re not alone,” Powell said. “There are people who care and love them and see them and want to help them.”
