The new Mary Ann Young Center in Blaine is now open.
The center is located right next to the old Mary Ann Young Senior Center near Aquatore Park at 9150 Central Ave. NE.
The original Mary Ann Young Senior Center, which was built in 1982, is only 4,200 square feet with a lounge, dining area, restrooms, a kitchen and office space. The old center will be torn down immediately to allow for space for the new center’s trash receptacle along with green space.
Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan said the city has been working on securing funds for a new center for the last 15 years. He said the aging building didn’t meet current fire codes, had asbestos and had two very small bathrooms that weren’t wheelchair accessible.
“We had a lot of space and privacy issues at the old center,” said Mary Ann Young Center Director Shelley Johnson. “This new center was really needed.”
On May 3, 2018, the City Council approved using $3.5 million from the Capital Improvement Fund to pay for construction of the new center. Later, city staff worked with 292 Design Group to develop plans for the facility. On Feb. 21, 2019, the City Council accepted a bid from Ebert Construction.
The new Mary Ann Young Center broke ground April 18 and opened Dec. 17. The grand opening celebration will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020.
Johnson gave an early tour of the center Dec. 9 to the Blaine City Council and city staff.
“This new center is more than I could ever dream of,” Ryan said. “I think people are really going to love it.”
“It’s an absolutely beautiful new center,” Johnson said. “People will see that it’s extremely well done.”
The center is 15,000 square feet and includes a large kitchen, bar area, lounge, fireplace, meeting areas, offices, conference room, activity rooms, multiple TVs, storage space, library shelving for books and games, restrooms large enough for handicapped use, additional parking spaces, a patio and two multipurpose rooms with space for 150 people each that can be combined into one.
The multipurpose rooms are named in honor of Ryan.
“We wanted to give Blaine a new space that would really lend itself to the community, whether it be to seniors or other community groups for a long time in the future,” said 292 Design Group Project Manager Ryan Andrews. “The idea with the lounge is we wanted to create a very homey, intimate space where people could feel very comfortable, as if they were in their living room. We also wanted a nice big, open multipurpose space where people could share meals, do activities and play games together and build camaraderie.”
Rooms at the center will also be available for rent by local Blaine organizations, groups and associations. They will not be available to rent for weddings so as not to compete with local businesses.
“This new center adds a lot more space for public use that includes rooms for activities that can be used by Blaine organizations and groups,” said Mary Ann Young Public Services Manager Bob Therres. “It’s going to be an asset for the community for not only seniors, but others as well.”
Classes and activities that will take place at the new center include line dancing, health fitness classes, hearing tests, woodcarving, arts and crafts, gardening, games, dancing, sing-a-longs, driving lessons and events such as North Country Jamboree and lutefisk dinners.
Both centers are named after Blaine resident Mary Ann Young, who was appointed director of the old center 1983.
Young’s service at the center ended in 1994 when she and her husband, Eugene, grew sick. She died Nov, 29, 1994. The center was later renamed the Mary Ann Young Senior Center to honor her.
The Mary Ann Young Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and evenings and weekends as programs are scheduled. To learn more about the center and view an event calendar, visit
