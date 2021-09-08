In 2003 Mike Waldron was sent to invade Iraq as a U.S. Marine.
Five years later the Coon Rapids High School graduate was having daily panic attacks, nightmares, insomnia and feelings of isolation.
“I didn’t like living,” he said. “It was really, really hard to live.”
After much research and study of the brain and memory, Waldron finally found a way out of the constant stress and panic attacks in 2013.
His discoveries changed his life so much that he retired from a career managing courthouses and federal buildings for the General Services Administration and founded 23rd Veteran, a Duluth-based nonprofit that helps veterans and military members live with trauma to lead happier and healthier lives.
The organization’s name comes from a 2012 report by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs that reported an average of 22 veterans were dying by suicide each day. Waldron felt he was the next-closest thing to being part of that statistic — he was the 23rd veteran.
Since launching in 2015, 23rd Veteran has seen about 90 veterans and service members complete its 14-week reconditioning program. The program begins with a weeklong trust-building wilderness excursion. Then participants attend meetings at a gym for exercise and positive psychology, and ultimately they go out into society to experience their trauma-response triggers alongside a trusted team.
Waldron said graduates are more comfortable leaving their homes and functioning in society.
“A lot of people that have graduated have gone to work for the first time, people who never thought they’d have careers again,” he said.
The program is free to veterans — Waldron tells them they’ve already earned the service and they’re going to earn the results.
To pay the roughly $6,000 cost for each participant, 23rd Veteran runs a fundraising event called the Nearly Naked Ruck March in various locations in multiple states. This year the Twin Cities march is coming to downtown Anoka for the first time after taking place at Bunker Hills Regional Park for several years (it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
A ruck march is a military training exercise that involves marching for miles with a weighted backpack. The “Nearly Naked Ruck March” began as a march in Duluth where participants wore only long underwear. Now marchers often wear fun, patriotic clothing — often less than what the weather calls for. The military members who participate have also said they feel “nearly naked” without their full combat gear and weapons, Waldron said.
This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Marchers will step off from Anoka City Hall, and the event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full march is 10 laps around a mile-long course, but the event isn’t timed, and participants don’t have to complete all 10 laps.
Participants stuff their backpacks with food and clothes, and at the end of the march, they contents of the bags are weighed and donated to charity — in this case Anoka’s own Haven for Heroes.
At the event, ruckers can expect a day of music from Mic Drop Entertainment, food trucks, beer served by the Anoka Lions Club and coffee from RPG Coffee.
It’s not too late to sign up. Anyone can join, even on the day of the march. It costs $59 to participate, which covers the cost of the event, and ruckers get fundraising pages where people can sponsor their march. That money goes to 23rd Veteran and is matched by donor funds up to $75,000.
New ruckers are advised to cap the weight of their rucksack at 20 pounds. For those with experience, recommended cap is 50 pounds.
Check-in opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by a presentation at 11:30 a.m. Marchers step off at noon.
Learn more and register at 23rdveteran.org.
