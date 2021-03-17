A little luck o’ the Irish is coming to Columbia Heights this weekend as the 53rd annual Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day parade relocates to the city. But this year the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be a “reversal parade” due to COVID-19. It is scheduled 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The 2020 Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade was suddenly canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Minnesota. This year, the event was moved because of local COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial, according to Sean Clerkin, co-founder of the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association and Parade.
The parade this year will run like a drive-thru with spectators lining up in their vehicles on the street across from Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, Columbia Heights. Spectators will then proceed down Jefferson Street NE as Irish royalty, bag pipers, Irish dancers, superheroes and more, wave at drivers and perform from the sidewalk.
“We’re looking out for the safety of everybody, and we find this is the best way to do it,” Clerkin said. “We want everyone to come out, but at the same time we want everyone to be safe and watch their health.”
Pre-registration is required for the free drive-thru St. Patrick’s Day parade, and it was announced March 17 that all slots were full.
Spectators are encouraged to decorate their vehicle for the parade. There will be a contest for the best-decorated vehicle in the parade with a prize for the winner.
The parade is put on every year by husband-wife duo Sean and Judith Clerkin, of Columbia Heights, who founded the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association. This year the Columbia Heights Lions Club is sponsoring the event.
The history of the parade dates back to 1969, when Duff’s Bar and Bradford’s Pub in Minneapolis initiated the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The Clerkins were involved with the Sons and Daughters of Ireland, a social club of Irish-American families in the Twin Cities metro area. The idea was brought forth by the organization, and the bar owners decided to host the inaugural event.
The first parade featured one float, which was provided by the Sons and Daughters of Ireland, caravaning between the two pubs. The event also featured members of the Minnesota Vikings football team riding motorcycles into Duff’s.
Since then, the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade has blossomed into a festive family gathering. The parade typically runs down Nicollet Mall.
The Sons and Daughters of Ireland eventually became the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association. The original family clans continue to participate year after year, including the Clerkins, Shaughnessys, O’Hallorans, MacDonalds, Caseys, Devin and Shaws.
“We’ve done the parade in Minneapolis for over 50 years,” Sean Clerkin said. “It’s a smaller parade than our sister city of St. Paul. We run about 100 units at our parade in Minneapolis, and we raise money for the American Diabetes Association for Camp Needlepoint.”
Camp Needlepoint, located in Hudson, Wis., serves more than 400 children with type 1 diabetes. Nutrition activities, blood glucose monitoring and injections and medications are integrated into the camp program. Camp activities include tennis, basketball, soccer, archery, climbing, rope courses, horseback riding, volleyball, canoeing, swimming and more.
“The children that are suffering from type 1 diabetes, they go to Camp Needlepoint for one to two weeks of fun and feel like a normal kid,” Clerkin said.
The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association raises funds every year for eight to 10 children to attend Camp Needlepoint free of charge. Funds are raised through charity auctions, sponsorships and donations.
This year there will be a chance for parade spectators to donate via cash, check or credit to Camp Needlepoint.
To learn more about the American Diabetes Association, sign up for a camp or donate, visit diabetes.org.
To learn more about the Minneapolis St. Patrick Day Parade in Columbia Heights, visit mplsstpats.org or follow it on Facebook at tinyurl.com/3ntd6jyy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.