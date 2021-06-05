With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, many summer festivals and events are confirming plans. Read on to find out which events are taking place and when.
Andover Family Fun Fest
Andover’s two-day Family Fun Fest will take place July 9-10. This year marks the 25th anniversary with a car show, bean bag toss tournament, a parade and a 5K run.
Anoka County Fair
The Anoka County Fair is confirmed and will release an event schedule soon. The fair runs July 20-25 at the fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka. Learn more at anokacountyfair.com.
Anoka Riverfest
Anoka Riverfest will return to downtown Anoka 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Shop more than 150 booths with hand-crafted products and browse the food court. Learn more at anokariverfest.org.
Blaine Festival
The annual Blaine festival is being held 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 25; 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, June 26; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27. All events will occur at Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St. NE. A few of the dozens of events occurring at this year’s festival include a carnival, medallion hunt, craft show and business vendor fair, dance parties, numerous music events and the annual Blaine Festival parade at noon, Saturday, June 26. No admission tickets required, and a majority of the events are free. Parking is also free. Learn more at blainefestival.org.
Columbia Heights Jamboree
Columbia Heights’ 2021 Jamboree festival is occurring June 23-27. The Columbia Heights Lions Club has hosted the festival since 1974. Events will include a Tasty Pizza medallion hunt, carnival, bags tournament, the Lions Waffle Breakfast Carnival, car show, parade and fireworks. Learn more at tinyurl.com/xjn8n7k.
Coon Rapids Fourth of July
The city of Coon Rapids’ Independence Day celebration will be just two days this year instead of the typical three — July 3-4. The festival includes a car show and a parade on July 3 and a 5K run and fireworks July 4. There will be a carnival both days. The 10K and firefighter bingo were canceled.
East Bethel Booster Day
The city of East Bethel will celebrate its annual Booster Day event Saturday, July 17, at Booster Park. The event will feature a Medallion Hunt beginning Monday, July 12, and a fireworks show July 17 at dusk.
Fridley ‘49er Days
Canceled. The cancellation announcement was made in April when the duration of COVID-19 restrictions was still unknown.
Game Fair
The Game Fair is scheduled for 9-5 p.m. Aug. 13-14 and 20-22 at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels, 8404 161st Ave. NW in Ramsey. This year Game Fair will feature many old favorites plus new exhibits, renovated grounds and new dog events, according to the fair’s website. Learn more at gamefair.com.
Nowthen Heritage Festival
The Nowthen Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in Nowthen Memorial Park, near the corner of Nowthen and Viking boulevards. Learn more at nowthenheritagefestival.com.
Ramsey Happy Days
Ramsey’s annual Happy Days festival is Saturday, Sept. 11, at the COR, north of Highway 10 near the Ramsey Municipal Center. The event will have a dog show, parade and food vendors.
St. Francis Chamber Community Day
Although the decision was made in April to cancel Pioneer Days, the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced it will host a one-day event called Community Day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The event will be in Community Park, 22825 St. Francis Blvd. NW, St. Francis. It will include activities from Ninja Anywhere, a petting zoo, a pedal pull, food trucks and more. Learn more at facebook.com/sfacoc.
Spring Lake Park Tower Days
Spring Lake Park’s Tower Days is taking place June 9-13 at Lakeside Lions Park, 7840 Pleasant View Drive. The Minnesota Street Machine Association annual car show is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Kraus-Hartig VFW. The citywide garage sale is June 10-13, and an all-day medallion hunt is Wednesday, June 9, with a $250 prize Learn more at tinyurl.com/TowerDays. For a full schedule, visit tinyurl.com/yh88tzsm.
