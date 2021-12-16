With the holiday season in full swing, Anoka County food shelves are struggling to find volunteers and adequate funding to dish out enough food for residents in need.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, many regular SACA volunteers had no plans to stop working at the Columbia Heights food shelf. But many were at least 65 years old and at higher risk from the novel coronavirus.
“Their families were concerned about it,” SACA co-director Dave Rudolph said.
SACA, which primarily serves southern Anoka County, ended up losing most of its volunteers, going from 50 or more a week to around a dozen, Rudolph said.
“We got a few back this summer, but we’re still really short on volunteers,” Rudolph said.
To the north, in Anoka, the Anoka County Brotherhood Council, or ACBC, lost about 60% of its volunteers and staff when the pandemic began. ACBC made appointment scheduling available online to help with a lack in volunteers throughout the pandemic, Executive Director Stephanie Lehman said.
“We weren’t always able to get to the phone as quickly, so we thought, ‘Well, if people can sign up online, maybe that will help,’” Lehman said.
Those looking to make an appointment can still do so via telephone or the website.
The biggest help SACA could get this holiday season is more volunteers, Rudolph said. All volunteers and staff must be vaccinated.
“We don’t like to do that, especially in light of how short of volunteers we are, but we have to keep people safe because if [COVID-19] starts coming through here, we have to shut down,” Rudolph said. “That’s a whole lot of other people that are going to be in tough shape because they need to have food.”
As for donations, Rudolph said money is the best way to go, but they’ll accept everything.
“Money is really kind of what we need most, because then we can purchase the food that we really need that we’re short on,” he said.
SACA is currently looking for peanut butter, canned meats, hygiene products and baking supplies.
ACBC is looking for items residents can’t buy with SNAP benefits, like toilet paper, toothpaste and other hygiene products, as well as diapers and cleaning products.
At ACBC, getting clients back inside the food shelf was an important mission since the pandemic began, Lehman said. At the start of the pandemic, the food shelf tried out drive-thru visits where people would get predetermined foods. Later on, ACBC transitioned to allowing people to pick certain items, like meats and dairy.
But about 60% of people who visit ACBC have dietary restrictions, so having their choice of items is medically necessary, Lehman said.
To accomplish this, ACBC reorganized a lot of the store in May this year to allow for social distancing.
“So we brought it back inside, and then we slowed everything down so that we could really concentrate on the experience, so that families could feel safe coming in,” Lehman said. “Since then, we’ve added hours and we’ve been adding appointments. So right now we’re in a really good position.”
ACBC is on track to serve 10,000 families this year.
SACA has switched from curbside pickup to regular in-house shopping a few times during the pandemic, but it’s currently using curbside pickup to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clients can drive up or walk up to the building, where they fill out a menu and pick out the items they want. That makes the curbside method more similar to the normal experience, because people can choose what they’d like.
Those who don’t have a ride to SACA can give their menu over the phone and have the food delivered.
In 2020 SACA served 44,500 people. That over 805,000 pounds of food. In 2019 the food shelf saw 41,000 people come through, and served about 692,000 pounds of food.
Last year, ACBC used COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a refrigerated truck, which Lehman said has helped the organization provide more fresh produce.
ACBC also applied for a federal program called the commodity supplemental food program that provides nutritional assistance to senior citizens. It’s the first food shelf in the state to be part of the program, she said.
“It’s really important to make sure that the food items have the nutrients and the vitamins that people need,” Lehman said. “It gives us access to a whole other pool of food.”
On top of regular donations for the food shelf, SACA is currently raising funds for a new location. The $3.5 million dollar project will build a large space behind the Columbia Heights Fire Department, which will have more room for food storage and distribution, Rudolph said.
“When this building was built, it was built for what they needed at the time and worked pretty well for that,” Rudolph said of the current facility. “But now we’re just making it work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.