On Nov. 29 members of the Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625 came to Haven for Heroes in Anoka and presented a $40,000 matching grant to the organization. Haven for Heroes must match the funds and is opening a campaign to raise the money.
All donations for this campaign will be accounted for separately and will be used for both capital improvements and operations supporting veteran housing and programming. Donations can be made at haven4heroesmn.org, by mail or in person at the Haven.
