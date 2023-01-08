Jonathan Warner, of Boy Scout Troop 506 in Ham Lake, got into the giving spirit this year during the Boy Scouts of America’s annual popcorn fundraiser. The 12-year-old Scout raised $56,300, with $11,300 of it was used to purchase Christmas gifts for kids in the foster care system. Warner and his mother, Serena Kolk, sat down with ABC Newspapers to hear about Warner’s philanthropic efforts.

“Some boys might sell for four hours a day, but he sells for 12,” Kolk said. “The amount of time he puts in is different from other kids, more than 250 hours.”

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.