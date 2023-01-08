Jonathan Warner, of Boy Scout Troop 506 in Ham Lake, got into the giving spirit this year during the Boy Scouts of America’s annual popcorn fundraiser. The 12-year-old Scout raised $56,300, with $11,300 of it was used to purchase Christmas gifts for kids in the foster care system. Warner and his mother, Serena Kolk, sat down with ABC Newspapers to hear about Warner’s philanthropic efforts.
“Some boys might sell for four hours a day, but he sells for 12,” Kolk said. “The amount of time he puts in is different from other kids, more than 250 hours.”
The Boy Scouts of America’s popcorn fundraiser raises money for the Boy Scouts of America at large, but each troop also receives a portion of the funds. In Troop 506’s case, 30% of their scout’s sales will help run the troop, and 5% will go to paying for the scout’s time in the troop. Those expense can include dues, camping trips or new uniforms. Warner also used some of funds to help him in his mission to make sure as many kids as possible didn’t miss out on Christmas. He said his business plan was comprised of positivity and politeness.
“I planned my storefronts ahead of the sale, I looked for ones with high-foot traffic,” Jonathan said. “I planned my speech of who I was, my troop and what I will do with the money. I was also sure to use my manners, always telling people, ‘Have a nice day.’”
Jonathan mentioned that he noticed multiple people come back around for some popcorn after the positive impression. For those who weren’t in the mood for popcorn, they were willing to make a separate donation of their chosen amount. Ultimately though, it was Jonathan’s dedication and patience that helped him raise so much during busy weekends tabling.
While raising money for camp trips and the National Jamboree are fine motivators, its family experiences that drove Jonathan to purchase gifts for foster children. His dad grew up in the foster care system, and from stories Jonathan has heard, “it didn’t really sound like much of a Christmas.”
Jonathan worked throughout the holiday season with social workers in four counties and part of a fifth to get kids matched with the gifts on their list. He also has donated gifts to a children’s domestic violence center.
“It’s very, very inspiring,” Kolk said. “You see that drive and motivation and hard work and it makes you very proud, but also makes you think about all the things you can do better. It doesn’t have to be a ton of hours or time, the little things add up. I’ve watched Cub Scouts say, ‘I want to help the community, can I buy a toy for the project?’ I’ve watched it trickle down and it moves your heart.”
There are plenty of lessons to be learned from Jonathan’s work ethic, as Kolk tells it.
While manners and a concise elevator speech are certainly part of a successful business plan, Jonathan goes into every fundraising season with a goal. Such goals, whether scouting-focused or community-focused, gives a finish line to look forward to and a number to try and surpass.
“Don’t give up,” Kolk said. “You do get a lot of ‘no’s,’ but you have to be able to keep going through that. Jonathan is really good at making a goal. Every year when he’s selling popcorn, he says, ‘I need to pay for dues, or camp or a new uniform.’”
Jonathan has plenty of advice for any scout looking to help their communities through the BSA. The 12 year old already has wisdom beyond his years to share with those who have the capacity to make a difference for those in need.
“The advice I have is to work really hard, choose the right place and use your manners,” Jonathan said. “And reach out to me if you have any questions, I’m more than happy to help.”
