The holidays come to Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake Nov. 30 through Dec. 31 in The Seasons Dinner Theatre production of “A Father’s Christmas Gift.”
The original heart-warming, family musical comedy was written by Patti J. Hynes-McCarthy, who wrote a version of the story 25 years ago titled “Father Christmas,” and performed it at Bunker Hills in 1994.
Hynes-McCarthy reedited it for the latest production, which is now called “A Father’s Christmas Gift.” She said the musical is inspired by her and her husband Tom McCarthy’s Irish family and their friends.
“This is a true Christmas show, and I want people from all generations to go away with really good feelings,” said Hynes-McCarthy.
The musical follows the McNulty family, which has celebrated Christmas at the family’s northern Minnesota cabin for as long as they can remember.
Each year, the patriarch, Patrick McNulty (Greg Eiden), masterminds a Christmas riddle that makes the holiday particularly fun, and earned him the title “Father Christmas.” But what happens to family traditions the first Christmas after the passing of their beloved “Pops”? Who is behind the new Christmas riddle that seems to miraculously appear? And is that enough to bring the joy and healing this family needs? It seems that “Father Christmas” is still presiding over the holiday, surrounding the McNulty family with joy-filled memories and hoots of laughter.
“This show explores the importance of family,” said Elinor Strandskov (Molly McNulty). “I feel this musical is like going to the theater and seeing a Hallmark movie where parts are very funny and other parts are very heart-warming and feel good. In the end it really helps you think about your own relationships with your family. It sends you off with the good feeling of Christmas.”
“This musical also really explores family traditions and how we continue them in our own way,” said Greg Eiden (Patrick McNulty). “It also explores how new traditions are introduced.”
Eiden said this is explored when Patrick’s Moldavian neighbor Olekzander Kramarczuk and his family are invited to the McNulty’s for Christmas and they bring their traditions along with them, much to Patrick’s displeasure.
“In the musical, Patrick gets a second chance from God to come back and he sees how his family has moved on during Christmas,” Eiden said. “Patrick ends up realizing how unkind he has been to his neighbor when his family starts opening up to new traditions with the Kramarczuks.”
“A Father’s Christmas Gift” story is told through flashbacks and present events.
“I know a lot of audiences members can learn a lot from this story,” said Strandskov. “I know my family has certain Christmas traditions and if someone else came in and brought new traditions in, I know we wouldn’t be as open to that, but I think during the holidays I think we can make room for everyone.”
The cast also includes Timm Holmly (Olekzander Kramarczuk), Nykeigh Larson (Anastasia Krmarczuk), Billy Gleason (Michael McNulty), Ashley Ziegler-O’Connell (Margaret McNulty), Alexis Vencill (Elizabeth McNulty Quinn) and Samantha Haider and Julia McNulty (Lainey McNulty Quinn).
“A Father’s Christmas Gift” includes holiday songs like “Carol of the Bells” in Ukrainian, “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy” and “Christmas in Killarney.” The production’s music director is Steve Quesnel, and Kris Olson serves as an accompanist. A pre-show will be held during dinner.
“It’s a good show to bring the whole family to and everyone is going to get something out of it, and hopefully everyone walks away with a feeling for the season,” Strandskov said.
To learn more about “A Father’s Christmas Gift,” visit bit.ly/2DfrHPp.
