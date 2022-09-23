A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges following his arrest for attempting to solicit a minor for sex in Ham Lake.
Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, the Tribes United against Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation on Sept. 13, in Ham Lake, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. During the operation, suspects chatted on several social media platforms with undercover agents and investigators who posed as minors. Investigators arrested one man who arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter.
A Minneapolis man was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail. He has since been released and will be charged via formal complaint. ABC Newspapers is not listing the name of the individual as he has yet to be formally charged.
Other law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation were the Blaine Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Fridley Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
“It’s tragic that we live in a world where people would victimize children, but as long as we do, our team will continue working to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said.
