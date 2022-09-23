A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges following his arrest for attempting to solicit a minor for sex in Ham Lake.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, the Tribes United against Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation on Sept. 13, in Ham Lake, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. During the operation, suspects chatted on several social media platforms with undercover agents and investigators who posed as minors. Investigators arrested one man who arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter.

