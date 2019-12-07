Children and their families got to enjoy a fun day with Tiny Diva Princess Party’s Enchanted Frozen Sisters Nov. 23 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake.
Two events were held on Nov. 23 where families had either breakfast or dinner with the “Frozen” sisters.
The sisters sang to the children, took pictures with them and even handed out autographs.
The kids could draw on “Frozen” themed coloring pages and received a stuffed Olaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.