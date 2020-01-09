Ham Lake’s property tax levy is increasing by 3% ($141,641) in 2020 to approximately $5 million.
The City Council unanimously approved the levy last month.
A home at the average taxable market value of $273,100 is estimated to pay $610 in city taxes this year, a decrease of $30 from a home valued at a similar price last year.
Total revenue is $5.7 million, an increase of 3% or $157,801 over 2019. Expenditures are budgeted at $4.3 million, an increase of $93,422 or 2.2%. Ham Lake is estimating $112,323 will be added to reserves, according to city documents.
The levy makes up around 86% of general fund revenue. After the levy, the largest single source of revenue is licenses and permits at $440,850, an increase of 5% over the previous year, according to city documents.
The largest single category of expenditures is police protection at almost $1.1 million, or 20% of total expenditures, an increase of 3%, according to city documents.
The budget includes a 3% cost of living increase for staff, two staffing changes due to retirements, and election salaries.
A total of approximately $1.3 million is budgeted to be transferred from the general fund into the revolving street fund and building and equipment funds. Of the budgeted transfers $850,000 is slated for the street fund; the fire equipment fund is set to get $210,000; and the public works equipment fund is budgeted to get $140,000.
Ham Lake’s net tax capacity is approximately $20.3 million. The tax rate is about 22.3%, a decrease of around 1% over the previous year. The city has the second-lowest tax rate in the county with only Oak Grove being lower at 21%.
