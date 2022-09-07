A Ham Lake man was killed in a crash in Springvale Township on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
According to information from the Isanti County Sheriff's Department, at 9:16 pm, multiple 911 calls reported a head on-crash with serious injuries in the area of Palm Street NW and 326th Avenue NW in Springvale Township. Further reports advised that people were trapped in their vehicles.
Preliminary information indicates that a Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling northbound on Palm Street when it swerved into the southbound lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus. That caused the Stratus to spin out and crash in the west ditch of Palm Street.
The pickup continued north in the southbound lane and struck striking a Hyundai, causing both vehicles to end up in the west of Palm Street.
Deputies and officers from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department and Isanti Police Department responded to the scene along with the Cambridge Fire Department. Allina Hospitals sent multiple ambulances to the scene.
Upon arrival, first responders secured the scene and began to provide aid to the occupants of the three vehicles. Other personnel set up a landing zone for a helicopter from Lifelink Air Ambulance.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old male from Ham Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old male from Cambridge, showed signs of alcohol consumption and was transported to the Cambridge Medical Center in serious condition. There, a search warrant was executed and his blood was drawn for evidentiary purposes.
Evidence was collected at the scene included an alcohol container with some contents and a handgun.
The driver of the pickup truck was later transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The identity of the victim will be released pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and began a reconstruction crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will work with the Minnesota State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate this case and will forward charges to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office for review and charging.
