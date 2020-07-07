Ham Lake was one of the few cities in the Twin Cities to host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration.
Hundreds of people, many from out of town, gathered at Lions Park on Independence Day to watch the show.
Attendees gave a round of applause during and after the fireworks show. Beer and food trucks were on site during the event, but the city was unable to book live music for the celebration.
A few attendees practiced social distancing and wore masks, but many did not. Neither the city nor the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office enforced social distancing.
Many cities, including nearby Anoka, Blaine and Coon Rapids, canceled or postponed their fireworks displays due to the pandemic.
Prior to the celebration, Mayor Mike Van Kirk addressed people in a letter about why the City Council voted unanimously to host the event:
“Recently, a couple of things have developed which has prompted the City Council to consider holding the event. First of all, COVID-19 social distancing restrictions have relaxed somewhat. We’re pretty sure that individual families will not have a problem keeping a six-foot distance from other families in a large city park. Secondly, and more importantly, the City Council felt that we should cover the cost difference and carry on with our fireworks in honor of the businesses that have given so much to our city in the past. Just a small token of our appreciation for their years of support.
“You can help. Please do your part and patronize the local businesses in whatever capacity they can offer. Order out, use curbside dining, small groups inside, etc., especially on the weekend of the 4th...Be safe. Practice social distancing, bring a little hand sanitizer, and wear a mask if you so desire. Bring the spirit of the 4th of July and enjoy the fireworks!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.