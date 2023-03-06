There are so many ways to get your news these days: the newspaper, the television, online ... How about from your kids?

That will soon be a possibility in Ham Lake, as DaVinci Academy of Arts and Sciences has started a student newspaper. DaVinci had its first “Newsies” meeting on Feb. 28, and ABC Newspapers was there to capture the proceedings. Before the young journalists got together, however, second grade instructor and DaVinci newspaper advisor Alison Reiter recalled how it all came together.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.