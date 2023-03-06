There are so many ways to get your news these days: the newspaper, the television, online ... How about from your kids?
That will soon be a possibility in Ham Lake, as DaVinci Academy of Arts and Sciences has started a student newspaper. DaVinci had its first “Newsies” meeting on Feb. 28, and ABC Newspapers was there to capture the proceedings. Before the young journalists got together, however, second grade instructor and DaVinci newspaper advisor Alison Reiter recalled how it all came together.
“Honestly I think it goes back to the students,” Reiter said. “I had two of my second graders write a letter to the principal and they wanted me to deliver it for them. They were working on it all day. They said, ‘It’s for (Elementary Principal Kelly) Zender, it’s for a school newspaper. It’s so important, why don’t we have one?’”
The letter turned into a petition, and the school newspaper was born. DaVinci allows teachers and staff to create after-school clubs that feature topics they find important, and Reiter and fellow second grade instructor Summer Parzyck took it upon themselves to start the club for the interested students.
“I saw their excitement — and thought this would be the perfect opportunity to grow their love of writing — and get them connected with what happens in their school and their community,” Reiter said. “Kids were signing up for this class and we have way more than we thought. It’s just this secret little community of writers that are super excited to start.”
The Newsies have a maximum of 20 spots, and all 20 are filled for this first session. The newspaper is open to second through fourth graders, and it will be a means to slowly introduce the students to the world of news writing. They won’t start production on a full paper right away, rather, they’ll learn step by step.
“Our current plan is to start off on a smaller scale,” Reiter said. “We’ll work on different types of a newspaper and each session that we meet, we’ll focus on one aspect of the newspaper. So for a couple days, we’re going to work on writing the funnies, then another week will be a news article and how to structure or write something like that.”
For their first meeting, the group made introductions. As the Newsies span different grades and classes, it was an opportunity to meet new people and discover what they were excited to learn about. The Newsies filled out newspaper-themed introduction sheets, and shared a bit about themselves with the group.
“Why did I want to join the newspaper?” Claire Anderson asked the group. “Because I like comics.”
A great number of future Charles Schultzes and Jim Davises were in the group, many looking forward to getting their own comic strips put to print.
Newsie Gracelyn Lemm shared that she joined because “I like to write.”
She also shared that her favorite animal is a horse, as per one of the questions on their introduction. Other Newsies were in attendance to advance their all-around education.
“I’m here because I know nothing about newspapers and I want to know everything,” Newsie Autumn Sandeen said.
As the journalists add more newspaper tools to their toolkits, Reiter hopes that the kids can create personal newspapers they can take home and share with their school and family communities. Reiter and Parzyck also want to work toward a full newspaper as a final project with each student incorporating a piece of journalism that they’ve created over the course of the club.
“This is new for us too, and we have a lot of young students,” Reiter said. “They’re second, third and fourth graders so we need to give them a little bit of structure and pair the littles with the older ones.”
Reiter hopes that the paper will be a chance for the wider DaVinci community to see the school through the student’s eyes. She mentioned an inventor’s fair held by the fourth graders a week prior, which she said would have been an opportunity to share information about an event not everyone knew about.
Having the students report would be crucial, as she said “what’s interesting to them might be different from the adults in the building.”
No matter how far the students get and whether or not they stick with journalism, Reiter hopes that the DaVinci Newsies will each grow in their passion for writing and find the skills that help them grow in their love of discovery.
The passion she has already seen, in both the student initiative to start the paper and the initiative to join, tells her that capacity is already there.
“I really hope that they grow in their skills and become brave writers,” Reiter said. “I want them to become skilled communicators and just enjoy the writing and their own accomplishments. I feel like writing can be something that’s hard to love for some people and to see all these young people be super excited about it. I want them to grow in that love for learning. Our hope and dream is to bring the community together a little bit more and to see how amazing our students are.”
As the Newsies grow in their writing skills, they’ll also get a chance to feature some of their writing in the UnionHerald. Check back in during the spring to see what kinds of hard hitting stories the Newsies have been writing. Perhaps they’ll get the chance to answer DaVinci Academy’s biggest questions.
“What I want to investigate about DaVinci is:” Newsie Gideon Samuel inquired, ‘Why are there lockers that no one uses?”
