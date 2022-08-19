A contract for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services to the city of Ham Lake in 2023 was approved by the Anoka County Board Aug. 9.
This annual renewal keeps the same services as this year, but at a higher cost to the city, whose council has given its approval.
The 2023 contract totals $1,431,515, while the 2022 agreement came with a price tag of $1,292,195.
The reason for the increase is personnel costs from a three-year contract the county board approved May 25 with Law Enforcement Labor Services, which represents sheriff’s office deputies, detectives and supervisors, according to Lt. Derek Schuldt of the sheriff’s office.
Under the contract, Ham Lake will receive 36 hours a day of patrol service, which means three deputies, working 12-hour shifts, will patrol the city each day, so there will be overlapping shifts, Schuldt said.
There is also a 24-hour call provision where additional deputies can be sent to Ham Lake, if needed.
And the contract includes the cost of one detective from the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division who is assigned specifically to handle Ham Lake cases, Schuldt said.
Schuldt said that the other Anoka County communities that contract with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services - Andover, Columbus, East Bethel, Linwood Township, Nowthen and Oak Grove - will also see personnel cost increases in their 2023 contracts.
Ham Lake has contracted with the sheriff’s office since 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.