Those who knew Al Sannerud remember him as a kind, generous man who would always lend a helping hand, no matter the project or reason.
But Anoka resident Dave Bonthius has a particular phrase he thinks suits Sannerud best: one of a kind.
“I know the term ‘one of a kind’ is maybe overused, but if it’s ever appropriate to use, it’s for him,” Bonthius said.
Sannerud, 97, of Ham Lake, died June 28.
Sannerud was a staple in the local community. He volunteered with numerous charitable causes in addition to creating a few of his own.
He was named the Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018 when he was 94, based on his accomplishments since turning 65. The recognition application stated Sannerud “has worn dozens (maybe hundreds!) of volunteer hats over the years.”
To name just a few of those many hats, there was the Blaine-Ham Lake Rotary, Cars for Neighbors, Bikes 4 Kids, Faith Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids, Faith’s Global Missions Committee, the Democratic Party and the Children’s Shelter of Cebu.
“Around this area, anyone that’s really involved with the Anoka County area, chances are pretty good they’re going to know this guy,” Bonthius said.
At Faith Lutheran Church, Sannerud helped form a men’s group called FROGS — Faith Retired Old Guys.
In 2000, Sannerud co-founded Free to Be, now known as Cars for Neighbors, a nonprofit that provides restored cars to those in need.
With a few Coon Rapids Kiwanis members in 2011, Sannerud helped form Bikes 4 Kids, a nonprofit with a similar mission as Cars for Neighbors: to give kids refurbished bikes and helmets.
Sannerud used his farm in Ham Lake to store the bikes. Bikes 4 Kids gets bike donations from local shops, recycling centers, individuals and police departments.
“He was a people person that was passionate about helping people in need,” his daughter, Sue Savarese, said. “You can tell from the organizations that he helped found. ... He was kind of the business mind behind a lot of these organizations.”
He got more involved after retirement, but he was still active before then, Savarese said.
Sannerud started his own accounting practice — Lake Accounting, now known as Sannerud, Savarese & Associates — in Ham Lake when he was 50. Savarese works there now as a CPA and a managing partner.
He started the firm, Savarese said, to work with small and family-owned businesses.
Sannerud was never bored, Savarese said.
Whether he was working on the farm, riding on the tractor with the grandkids, volunteering or helping new organizations get started, Sannerud always had something on his plate.
“There was always something he was passionate about,” Savarese said.
Savarese credits her father with helping Ham Lake grow from a township to a city in 1974.
Sannerud could convince anyone to help him out in his volunteering, too, Bonthius said.
“I called him the ‘gentle arm twister,’” Bonthius said. “He could get people to do anything. We’d tease him about it. We’d say, ‘Al, you twist arms so gently we don’t even know it, but you always get us to do stuff.”
Another playful nickname for Sannerud? The Energizer Bunny.
“Even into his 90s, he didn’t slow down,” Bonthius said. “You could always go to Al with a project and get support of one kind or another.”
Since Sannerud’s death in late June, Savarese has received an outpouring of positive Facebook comments about her dad.
One of her favorites said Sannerud was “an amazing example of what later life in Christ is all about.”
“When you finish working, your life doesn’t end,” Savarese said. “You still have so much to give in your later life, in your retirement. Being Christ-centered, you’re doing as Jesus said to feed the hungry and ... take care of those who are not as fortunate as we are.”
Sannerud had a clear purpose in life: to give to others.
“Having a purpose in your life is what leads to a long life,” Savarese said.
In a final act of generosity, Sannerud donated his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota.
Sannerud was preceded in death by his parents Christian and Margaret, son Daniel, granddaughter Kristin and sister Lois. He is survived by his wife Margaret; brothers Curtis, Eugene (Sharon), G. Peder (Sandy); children Robert (Kim), Paul (Peggy), Susan (Timothy), James (Mary); grandchildren Erin (Carsten), Eric (Rachel), Kevin, Bryn, David, Kiri, Haakon; and great-grandchildren Keegan and Paxton.
A memorial service for Sannerud will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.
