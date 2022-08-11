police lights
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a motor vehicle towards motorcyclists near Lexington Ave NE and Constance Boulevard Northeast in Ham Lake on Aug. 10 at 1:47 p.m. 

Early indications show that shots were fired from a BMW sedan driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger, towards three motorcyclists traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue Northeast, According to a press release from ACSO. After the shots were fired, the vehicle continued traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

