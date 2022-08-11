Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a motor vehicle towards motorcyclists near Lexington Ave NE and Constance Boulevard Northeast in Ham Lake on Aug. 10 at 1:47 p.m.
Early indications show that shots were fired from a BMW sedan driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger, towards three motorcyclists traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue Northeast, According to a press release from ACSO. After the shots were fired, the vehicle continued traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
None of the motorcyclists were hit by gunfire or sustained any injuries.
A short time after this report, law enforcement from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle proceeded to flee from law enforcement and traveled the wrong directions on both Minnesota State Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 10.
While continuing to flee from law enforcement, the vehicle struck an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office squad car and crashed into a tree near Jefferson Street Northeast and 91st Avenue Northeast in Blaine. The male and female occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the woman was transported to a local hospital by Allina EMS with minor injuries.
The deputy who was driving the squad car that was crashed in to was not injured. This incident is under investigation by the Blaine Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.