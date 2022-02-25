Twelve-year-old Westwood Intermediate and Middle School student Vanessa Grace Miller, of Blaine, who died Feb. 21, is being remembered at a fundraiser for Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Target in Blaine.
Vanessa was born on July, 22, 2009, with hydrocephalus, a condition where excess fluid builds up in the brain. Her family said in a statement that Vanessa, who also struggled with cardiac issues, "faced an uphill battle her entire life that she tackled with strength, laughter and joy
Vanessa received therapy for 11 years through Kids Abilities, a pediatric therapy clinic.
Vanessa's family said she was a fan of Kidz Bop dancing, Facetime calls, fuzzy crocs, Taylor Swift, hoop shooting, Wendy's French fries, and more.
In her obituary, the Miller family said, "Vanessa wasn't the life of the party, Vanessa was the party!"
Vanessa's family said she especially loved going to Target in Blaine to shop with her family and get cookies and an oat milk from Starbucks. The Miller family said employees at Target greeted her by name during these trips.
After Vanessa’s death on Feb. 21, her family tried to imagine life without her, and then they said they remembered her love of Target. “How am I ever going to go to Target again?” her mother, Debra Miller, said.
“You’re not going to walk in there alone," said Patrick Miller, Vanessa’s father. "We are going to come with you. Hundreds of us.”
The Millers sparked an idea to host a fundraiser for Children's Minnesota at Target in Blaine in Vanessa's honor. Vanessa herself had dozens of surgeries and extended stays at Children's Minnesota Hospital, and the knows what a difference it makes for children and families to receive a small toy, puzzle, snacks or even a needed phone charger.
“We have spent a significant time at the hospital and to be able to provide a small distraction to families going through something so terrible and so hard helps the children," Debra Miller said. "It breaks up the day when someone pops in and drops something off for you. We know what it’s like, and it hurts, and it’s scary. Vanessa spread so much joy, and I know if she could have made it easier for someone else, she totally would.”
The fundraiser is taking place at the Target location at 1500 109th Ave. NE, Blaine. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase items from a Children's Minnesota wish list that can be found at tinyurl.com/4wwpe2w5.
Trucks will be on hand in the Target parking lot to deliver the items to the hospital in Minneapolis.
Those who cannot attend the fundraiser are being encouraged to donate or support Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota in some way. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9fvvc5.
Visitation for Vanessa will be held 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Eagle Brook Church, 3603 95th Ave. NE, Blaine. A funeral service will be held for Vanessa at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the same location.
Vanessa was preceded in death her uncles Roger Staples and Ted Miller. She is survived by her parents, Patrick and Debra; her siblings, Owen and Ava; her grandparents, Thomas and Colleen Miller and Wallace and Vickie Christensen; her aunts and uncles Debbie Miller, Mary Strohmayer (Scott), Doug Christensen (Reina), Greg, Paul, John (Mary Kay) and Michael Miller (Kristi); and her godparents, Andrew Strohmayer and Lindsey Miller.
For more information on Vanessa's visitation and service or to read her obituary or share memories, visit tinyurl.com/2p8cknv6.
