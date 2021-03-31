It didn’t happen overnight.
First there was the dream, then gaining the belief. There was some disappointment that fueled the determination.
Finally, at the end, there was the relief and celebration: of a perfect season, and a state championship.
Totino-Grace senior Adam Sylvester etched his name in the history books at the Class AA State Championships in St. Michael March 26, overpowering the bracket at 170 to complete an undefeated 28-0 season.
“I felt a big sense of relief, and it felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” Sylvester said. “I also felt very happy and gratified, and it was cool to have a big moment where I knew that all the hard work and countless practices were worth it.”
“It’s always a great feeling to see someone reach his goals and dreams, especially when they put the time in,” Totino-Grace head coach Doug Svihel said. “It’s especially a great feeling to win the state title in your final high school match. To see kids that have a passion, a belief and a drive, and to see them develop through the years is very satisfying. I’m very proud of Adam for attaining his goal this year and the improvements that he has made.”
Sylvester’s wrestling strategy can be summed up in one word: attack.
A prolific scorer, Sylvester racked up points in a hurry, allowing him to dictate the pace and overcome the few opposing scores allowed in the process.
“Adam is strong, explosive and quick,” Svihel said. “He could pick up points in bunches. He was aggressive and always looking to score, not worrying about giving up points. That mindset allowed him to always be on the attack.”
After cruising to the title in the Section 5AA/6AA state prelims, that approach carried over into the action in the state’s final eight.
He began the day with a first-period fall in the quarterfinals. Then, after his closest match of the year in the semifinals, a 7-3 win, he finished the tournament with an 11-3 major decision in the finals to secure the dream title.
“I felt like it went very well,” Sylvester said. “I could’ve pushed the pace more in my semis match and scored more points, but other than that I felt like I had a great tournament. … I knew it was my last shot to win a state title and I wanted to end my high school career on a good note, especially since I ended last season on a bitter one.
“I have wanted to win a state title since I was little, but I didn’t start to believe I could until I won the Minnesota Christmas Tournament my junior year. From that point on, being a state champion was my goal.”
Without the Christmas Tournament or other traditional individual opportunities during the regular season due to the pandemic, the Eagles’ turned to their own wrestling room to help Sylvester prepare for the postseason. When that time came, he was ready.
“It was a crazy year and it was hard to find him the best competition since all we had were duals,” Svihel said. “We had Jon Brandtjen and Lance Benick in the room giving him good workout partners to keep him sharp. He was very focused this year. Probably the only match that was tight was his semifinals match, but his focus and mindset that he had established during the year helped in that match. It was a great year and tournament.
“High goals, a lot of offseason wrestling and lifting. He put his time in. But probably the biggest thing was his mind was better every year. He always had the ability to wrestle with anyone, but occasionally there would be periods in a match where he would stop wrestling during the match briefly and at those times maybe he would lose a match or two in a tough situation. In reality, the only person that could beat him was himself. I think he figured that out more and more every year. I know he was kind of disappointed after last year’s state tournament, but he placed high and that was a great step for him. He also won the Christmas Tournament that year, so he knew he was at that level. What he got from last year’s state tournament was a drive to not let that happen again. So, he sought out the best competition in the fall. He wrestles at Pinnacle, so that helped him train in the fall. The best kids found a way to get that competition this past year, and even though the pandemic made it tough in the spring and summer, he managed to find that competition in the fall. There were no shortcuts — he put in the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.