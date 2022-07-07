Woodcrest Spanish Immersion School welcomed a new principal, Jaime Nymann, July 1 who brings more than 22 years of experience in immersion to Spring Lake Park Schools.
Nymann joins Spring Lake Park Schools from Adams Spanish Immersion School in St. Paul where she served as assistant principal since 2019. In her 22-year career, she has worked as an English as a Second Language teacher, instructional coach and a curriculum coordinator before becoming an assistant principal. Her teaching experience spans elementary, middle and high school as well as adult education.
“The breadth and depth of Jaime’s experiences in an immersion setting will be a true asset to Woodcrest and to Spring Lake Park Schools,” Spring Lake Park Schools Superintendent Jeff Ronneberg said. “I’m excited to see her pair her extensive background in immersion with our approach to personalized learning.”
Nymann earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, a master’s degree from Hamline University and her educational specialist degree, and administrative license from Minnesota State University - Mankato.
“I’m very excited to join the Spring Lake Park Schools community and bring my background to the immersion experience,” Nymann said. “I’m also excited to learn and grow along with the community as we continue to bring the vision for the Spanish immersion journey to life.”
Nymann is stepping into the role as principal of Woodcrest Spanish Immersion School after John Franke served as interim leadership for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic after Elizabeth Linares retired in August 2020.
“During the height of the pandemic we were fortunate to have John, an experienced leader in our district, able and willing to step in,” Ronneberg said. “I am grateful for his leadership of Woodcrest over the past two years and the tremendous commitment to Woodcrest staff and students he has demonstrated with each challenge presented during this unique time.”
Franke will continue working within the district as a principal on special assignment providing guidance for the district’s multilingual learning opportunities across PreK-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.